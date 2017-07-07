Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















PHYSICS NEWS
Telescope for detecting optical signals from gravitational waves launched
 by Staff Writers
 Warwick UK (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


The Gravitational-wave Optical Transient Observer (GOTO) - credit Antonio Gonzalez / IAC

A state-of-the-art telescope for detecting optical signatures of gravitational waves - built and operated by an international research collaboration, led by the University of Warwick - has been officially launched.

The Gravitational-wave Optical Transient Observer (GOTO) was inaugurated at Warwick's astronomical observing facility in the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory of the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias on La Palma, Canary Islands, on 3 July 2017.

GOTO is an autonomous, intelligent telescope, which will search for unusual activity in the sky, following alerts from gravitational wave detectors - such as the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (aLIGO), which recently secured the first direct detections of gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of space-time, created when massive bodies - particularly black holes and neutron stars - orbit each other and merge at very high speeds.

These waves radiate through the Universe at the speed of light, and analysing them heralds a new era in astrophysics, giving astronomers vital clues about the bodies from which they originated - as well as long-awaited insight into the nature of gravity itself.

First predicted over a century ago by Albert Einstein, they have only been directly detected in the last two years, and astronomers' next challenge is to associate the signals from these waves with signatures in the electromagnetic spectrum, such as optical light.

This is GOTO's precise aim: to locate optical signatures associated with the gravitational waves as quickly as possible, so that astronomers can study these sources with a variety of telescopes and satellites before they fade away.

GOTO is a significant project for the Monash-Warwick Alliance, through which the construction of the telescope was partially funded. The Alliance combines the exceptional research and teaching capabilities of two world-class universities to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Dr Danny Steeghs, from Warwick's Astronomy and Astrophysics Group, is leading the project. He comments:

"After all the hard work put in by everyone, I am delighted to see the GOTO telescopes in operational mode at the Roque de los Muchachos observatory. We are all excited about the scientific opportunities it will provide." Dr. Duncan Galloway, from the School of Physics and Astronomy at Monash University, comments:

"GOTO is very significant for the Monash Centre for Astrophysics. We've invested strongly in gravitational wave astronomy over the last few years, leading up to the first detection announced last year, and the telescope project represents a fundamentally new observational opportunity.

"It's really satisfying seeing a research collaboration that we've build over many years coming to fruition in such an exciting way, and we couldn't have got here without the support of the Alliance and the participating universities."

GOTO is the latest addition to the University of Warwick's astronomical facility at La Palma, which includes the SuperWASP Exoplanet discovery camera - the most successful ground based exoplanet discovery project in existence.

GOTO is operated on behalf of a consortium of institutions including the University of Warwick, Monash University, the Armagh Observatory, Leicester and Sheffield Universities, and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

Professor Pam Thomas, the University of Warwick's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research), spoke on behalf of the university at the inauguration ceremony, and unveiled the plaques on GOTO.

La Palma is one of the world's premier astronomical observing sites, owing to the fact that it is the steepest island in the world and has very little pollution - giving researchers clear views of the sky.

PHYSICS NEWS
LISA Gravitational-Wave Observatory Selected as ESA L3 Mission
 Hannover, Germany (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 In a meeting on 20 June 2017 ESA's Science Programme Committee selected the space-based gravitational-wave detector "Laser Interferometer Space Antenna" (LISA) for ESA's third large (L3) mission in the "Cosmic Vision" plan. LISA will consist of three spacecraft separated by millions of kilometers. They will precisely monitor their relative distance changes with lasers to detect gravitation ... read more
Related Links
 University of Warwick
 The Physics of Time and Space
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

PHYSICS NEWS
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation
PHYSICS NEWS
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO
PHYSICS NEWS
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
PHYSICS NEWS
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media

 Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July
PHYSICS NEWS
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
PHYSICS NEWS
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
PHYSICS NEWS
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
PHYSICS NEWS
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement