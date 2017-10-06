Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CARBON WORLDS
Sunlight and the right microbes convert Arctic carbon into carbon dioxide
 by Staff Writers
 Corvallis OR (SPX) Oct 06, 2017


There is little shade in the Arctic, so when the permafrost melts, carbon is released into streams and lakes where a combination of sunlight and microbes converts it to carbon dioxide. Image courtesy Rose Cory, University of Michigan.

Nearly half of the organic carbon stored in soil around the world is contained in Arctic permafrost, which has experienced rapid melting, and that organic material could be converted to greenhouse gases that would exacerbate global warming.

When permafrost thaws, microbial consumption of those carbon reserves produces carbon dioxide - much of which eventually winds up in the atmosphere, but scientists have been unsure of just how the system works.

A new study published this week in Nature Communications outlines the mechanisms and points to the importance of both sunlight and the right microbial community as keys to converting permafrost carbon to CO2. The research was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

"We've long known that microbes convert the carbon into CO2, but previous attempts to replicate the Arctic system in laboratory settings have failed," noted Byron Crump, an Oregon State University biogeochemist and co-author on the study. "As it turns out, that is because the laboratory experiments did not include a very important element - sunlight.

"When the permafrost melts and stored carbon is released into streams and lakes in the Arctic, it gets exposed to sunlight, which enhances decay by some microbial communities, and destroys the activity for other communities. Different microbes react differently, but there are hundreds, even thousands of different microbes out there and it turns out that the microbes in soils are well-equipped to eat sunlight-exposed permafrost carbon."

The research team from Oregon State and the University of Michigan was able to identify compounds that the microbes prefer using high-resolution chemistry and genetic approaches. They found that sunlight makes permafrost soils tastier for microbes because it converts it to the same kinds of carbon they already like to eat - the carbon they are adapted to metabolize.

"The carbon we're talking about moves from the soil into rivers and lakes, where it is completely exposed to sunlight," Crump said. "There are no trees and no shade, and in the summer, there are 24 hours a day of sunlight. That makes sunlight potentially more important in converting carbon into CO2 in the Arctic than in a tropical forest, for example."

As the climate continues to warm, there are interesting ramifications for the Arctic, said Crump, who is a faculty member in OSU's College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

"The long-term forecast for the Arctic tundra ecosystem is for the warming to lead to shrubs and bigger plants replacing the tundra, which will provide shade from the sunlight," Crump said. "That is considered a negative feedback. But there also is a positive feedback, in that seasons are projected to expand. Spring will arrive earlier, and fall will be later, and more water and carbon will enter lakes and streams with more rapid degradation of carbon.

"Which feedback will be stronger? No one can say for sure."

The stakes are high, Crump said. There is more carbon stored in the frozen permafrost than in the atmosphere. It has accumulated over millions of years by plants growing and dying, with a very slow decaying process because of the freezing weather.

"Some of the organic matter is less tasty to microbes than others," Crump said, "but bacterial communities are diverse, so there will be something out there that wants that energy and will use it."

Research paper

CARBON WORLDS
Graphene forged into three-dimensional shapes
 Helsinki, Finland (SPX) Sep 27, 2017
 Researchers from Finland and Taiwan have discovered how graphene, a single-atom-thin layer of carbon, can be forged into three-dimensional objects by using laser light. A striking illustration was provided when the researchers fabricated a pyramid with a height of 60 nm, which is about 200 times larger than the thickness of a graphene sheet. The pyramid was so small that it would easily fi ... read more
Related Links
 Oregon State University
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CARBON WORLDS
OECD calls for tourism to be more sustainable

 Fast-moving space industries create new ethical challenges

 Space Cooperation Between China, Russia Needs Long-Term Mechanism

 NASA's New Hubble E-Book Series Dives into the Solar System and Beyond
CARBON WORLDS
mu Space partners with Blue Origin to launch geostationary satellite

 What looks good on paper may look good in space

 Demonstrator 3 linear aerospike ready to start tests

 ISRO to resume satellite launches by December
CARBON WORLDS
Lockheed Martin unveils reusable water-powered Mars lander

 SpaceX's Musk unveils plan to reach Mars by 2022

 Research sheds new light on how Earth and Mars were created

 The Mars 2020 Rover features new spectral abilities with its new SuperCam
CARBON WORLDS
Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab

 Work on China's mission to Mars 'well underway'

 Chinese company eyes development of reusable launch vehicle
CARBON WORLDS
The ESA 500: fostering start-up companies to use space technology on Earth

 Thomas calls for new comprehensive Australian Space Agency at IAC address

 AsiaSat 9 Set for Launch from Baikonur on September 29

 Australia to create national space agency
CARBON WORLDS
UV-irradiated amorphous ice behaves like liquid at low temperatures

 Teleoperating robots with virtual reality

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability

 Fast-moving magnetic particles could enable new form of data storage
CARBON WORLDS
MATISSE to Shed Light on the Formation of Earth and Planets

 Glenn Tests Thruster Bound for Metal World

 Searching for Distant Worlds With a Flying Telescope

 Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation
CARBON WORLDS
Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names

 Hibernation Over, New Horizons Continues Kuiper Belt Cruise



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement