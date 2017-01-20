Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Subscale Glider Could Assist in Weather Studies, Prediction
 by Jay Levine for AFRC News
 Edwards AFB CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2017


The Preliminary Research Aerodynamic Design to Land on Mars, or Prandtl-M, flies during a test flight. A new proposal based on the aircraft recently won an agencywide technology grant. Image courtesy NASA Photo / Lauren Hughes. For a larger version of this image please go here.

More accurate, immediate and economical information on severe weather phenomenon like hurricanes could one day be available thanks to the Weather Hazard Alert and Awareness Technology Radiation Radiosonde (WHAATRR) Glider.

Students and Armstrong staff have been developing the glider based on the Prandtl-M aircraft to fly in the atmosphere of Mars. The vehicle could potentially save the National Weather Service up to $15 million a year compared to current methods and with faster and more reliable data, said project manager Scott Wiley.

Employees across the centers agree the idea could take off and voted for it during the NASA Agency Innovation Mission (AIM) Day Nov. 1 for a NASA Innovation Kick Start (NIKS) grant. Also winning a NIKS grant with Armstrong participation was the Agency Legal Enterprise Capability for Knowledge Sharing (ALECKS), the idea of a common NASA legal database including discussions, forums, news and updates.

From the 90 collaborative and visionary ideas submitted, 17 finalists were selected to present at the November event. Of those, 13 proposals were chosen by the panel of judges and agencywide votes from NASA employees to receive up to $10,000 in seed funding. Proposals were judged on innovativeness, cross-center collaboration, feasibility and relevancy, value and impact to NASA.

In addition to NASA and the National Weather Service, the WHAATRR Glider could benefit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and potentially serve as an airborne sciences platform, Wiley said. The data obtained from such gliders could reduce costs incurred from unnecessary airline delays and potentially save aircraft and lives, he added.

"It could fill a tremendous need in the weather community," Wiley said.

Another expected contribution of such vehicles is the ability to gather research to improve weather forecast models on Earth and in space. The glider development also could bolster the goal of flying on Mars to collect atmospheric information to inform exploration decisions.

Once molds are made for the aircraft expected to have a wingspan of about 1 meter, and the double ply, carbon fiber aircraft is fabricated, one of the first tests will be an air launch from 6000 meters from a weather balloon, Wiley explained. Simultaneously, sensors, instrumentation and flight control software and hardware will be prepared for the aircraft's ultimate test in the early development phase - a drop from 30,000 meters altitude and remotely piloted to a predetermined destination.

The multi-center team consists of Armstrong's Luke Bard, Scott Wiley, Al Bowers, Dave Berger, Robert "Red" Jensen, Derek Abramson and Justin Hall; NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Antti Pulkkinen; and NASA's Wallops Flight Facility's Geoff Bland.

For ALECKS, Armstrong's Brett Swanson is co-leading the team with Donna Shafer, the deputy chief counsel at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Shafer and Andrea Warmbier, from NASA Langley Research Center's legal office, spearheaded the idea. The ALECKS team is comprised of representatives from each of the agency's centers and NASA Headquarters. The ALECKS proposal ranked first in the employee vote cast across the Agency.

"NASA's legal community has been working for some time to develop a common system for more efficient sharing of legal knowledge across the centers," Swanson explained. "Each center's legal office currently has its own system for tracking legal actions, storing legal documents, templates and practice manuals."

"Although coordination of information within the NASA legal community is good, we were looking for a better way to share knowledge in real time and in one virtual location," he said.

"The ALECKS team goal is to create a common information technology resource across Agency legal offices to replace redundant processes and systems. The idea is designed for our legal community, but it could translate to other NASA organizations."

A dedicated enterprise legal knowledge management capability will improve the quality and consistency of the legal community's work product, capitalize on best practices, increase efficiency and attract and retain talent, Swanson added.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Climate at NASA
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARTH OBSERVATION
World's First Weather-Cracking Wind Satellite Aeolus to Improve Future Forecasts
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 20, 2017
 A team of scientists at the Airbus Defense and Space Center in the UK, have bid farewell to a satellite this week, which will allow for more accurate weather predictions, as it was shipped to France for testing, before being launched into space. The satellite, called Aeolus and named after the ruler of the winds in Greek mythology, is a one of a kind instrument that will study Earth's wind ... read more

EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
EARTH OBSERVATION
Major review completed for SLS Exploration Upper Stage

 ULA and team launches US military spy satellite

 Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch
EARTH OBSERVATION
Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars

 Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
EARTH OBSERVATION
ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia
EARTH OBSERVATION
New white paper reviews latest support for Redefinition of the Kilogram by 2018

 A new approach to 3-D holographic displays greatly improves the image quality

 UCLA physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy

 Facebook's Oculus ordered pay $500 mn in suit on stolen tech
EARTH OBSERVATION
First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life
EARTH OBSERVATION
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement