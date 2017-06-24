Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SOLAR SCIENCE
Study suggests solar eruptions hit planet Earth like a sneeze
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2017


New analysis of plasma clouds ejected by the sun suggest solar eruptions behave like a sneeze.

Until now, astronomers looked at cloud-like structures of coronal mass ejections as single entities. The latest research -- detailed in the journal Scientific Reports -- suggest CMEs are more like a sneeze or dust cloud, a collection of millions of individual plasma parcels, each acting independently.

"This means that trying to predict the shape and movement of CMEs as they pass through the solar wind becomes extremely difficult," Mathew Owens, a professor of astrophysics at Reading University in England, said in a news release. "Therefore, if we want to protect ourselves from solar eruptions, we need to understand more about the solar wind."

Owens and his colleagues say their study is the first to take a detailed look at how solar winds and other external factors influence the behavior of CMEs.

By analyzing the kinetics of a cross-section of a CME, researchers showed that eruption clouds quickly reach a threshold past which they cease to behave in a holistic manner. Past this threshold, plasma parcels inside the cloud expand quicker than information can disperse through it. Thus, the CME stops reacting to external forces as a coherent structure.

In light of the new research, scientists say CME models need to be reformulated.

CMEs can damage satellites, communication systems and electronics, as well as put people in airplanes and high altitudes at risk of radiation exposure. Predicting the trajectory of CMEs is essential to preventing and preparing for their harmful effects.

NASA's SDO sees partial eclipse in space
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) May 30, 2017
 On May 25, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, saw a partial solar eclipse in space when it caught the moon passing in front of the sun. The lunar transit lasted almost an hour, between 2:24 and 3:17 p.m. EDT, with the moon covering about 89 percent of the sun at the peak of its journey across the sun's face. The moon's crisp horizon can be seen from this view because the moon has n
