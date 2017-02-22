Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Study: People don't want their future revealed
 by Brooks Hays
 Berlin (UPI) Feb 22, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Surveys show most people, if given the chance to know their future, would decline to find out what lies ahead. People were especially adamant about remaining ignorant of future negative events.

Of more than 2,000 adults in Germany and Spain, upwards of 90 percent of respondents said they wouldn't want to know about forthcoming negative events. Between 40 and 70 percent said they'd wish to remain ignorant of positive events.

Researchers detailed the survey results in the journal Psychological Review.

"In Greek mythology, Cassandra, daughter of the king of Troy, had the power to foresee the future. But, she was also cursed and no one believed her prophecies," lead study author Gerd Gigerenzer, a psychologist at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Germany, said in a news release. "In our study, we've found that people would rather decline the powers that made Cassandra famous, in an effort to forgo the suffering that knowing the future may cause, avoid regret and also maintain the enjoyment of suspense that pleasurable events provide."

The two surveys had respondents rate their willingness to learn of a variety of future events, both good and bad, trivial and monumental.

For example, participants were asked if they'd would like to know: whether their marriage would end in divorce; what they were getting for Christmas; when and how they would die; the results of a soccer game they had planned to watch later.

Results showed those least likely to want to know the future were most likely to be risk averse and buy life insurance. People are also more likely to choose to remain ignorant of events that are closer. Older adults were more likely to decline to know when and how they would die.

"Wanting to know appears to be the natural condition of humankind, and in no need of justification. People are not just invited but also often expected to participate in early detection for cancer screening or in regular health check-ups, to subject their unborn babies to dozens of prenatal genetic tests, or to use self-tracking health devices," said Gigerenzer. "Not wanting to know appears counterintuitive and may raise eyebrows, but deliberate ignorance, as we've shown here, doesn't just exist; it is a widespread state of mind."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE TRAVEL
Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped
 Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 8, 2017
 Emerging technology is giving new hope for the handicapped, and harnessing brainwaves for the physically disabled and helping the visually impaired with "artificial vision" are just the start. Many systems showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are aimed at improving quality of life for people with disabilities. BrainRobotics, a Massachusetts-based startup, showed its pr ... read more

SPACE TRAVEL
Russia to carry out tourist flights around Moon by 2022

 Art and space enter a new dimension

 NASA selects proposals for first-ever Space Technology Research Institutes

 NASA saves energy and water with new modular supercomputing facility
SPACE TRAVEL
Russian Aviation Company S7 Group restructures

 Energia to make 2 modifications of Federatsiya spaceship

 SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37
SPACE TRAVEL
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020
SPACE TRAVEL
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
SPACE TRAVEL
ESA affirms Open Access policy for images, videos and data

 Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies
SPACE TRAVEL
ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive
SPACE TRAVEL
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 From Rocks, Evidence of a 'Chaotic Solar System'

 Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets
SPACE TRAVEL
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement