Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE MEDICINE
Students play key biomedical research role in space
 by Staff Writers
 Boulder CO (SPX) Feb 17, 2017


The payloads are now being loaded in to the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, the ninth mission in which the company - headed by entrepreneur Elon Musk - will be toting CU Boulder-built payloads to ISS since 2012. SpaceX's Dragon will launch atop one of the company's Falcon 9 rockets.

Several students are playing significant roles in the upcoming launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying two CU Boulder payloads - one designed to help researchers better understand and perhaps outsmart dangerous infections like MRSA, another to help increase the proliferation of stem cells in space, a potential boon for biomedical therapy on Earth.

Shelby Bottoms and Ben Lewis, both master's students in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences, are in Florida for the upcoming launch of the SpaceX rocket carrying the CU Boulder-built payloads. Both are helping to assemble flight hardware designed and built by CU Boulder's BioServe Space Technologies for the launch Feb. 18 to the International Space Station (ISS).

BioServe has built and flown over 100 payloads on more than 50 spaceflight missions. Lewis said he came to CU Boulder from Rice University hoping to be involved in spaceflight projects.

"What I didn't know was that I would be actually working on hardware that was going to fly on the International Space Station, which is really cool." Both Lewis and Bottoms are in aerospace engineering's Bioastronautics program, which involves the study and support of life in space. "Shelby and I are very passionate about human spaceflight, so to see hardware that we helped build being handled by astronauts who will eventually transfer the experiments to ISS is exciting."

The payloads are now being loaded in to the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, the ninth mission in which the company - headed by entrepreneur Elon Musk - will be toting CU Boulder-built payloads to ISS since 2012. SpaceX's Dragon will launch atop one of the company's Falcon 9 rockets.

"We are looking forward to another successful mission and continuing our partnership with SpaceX, NASA and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space," said BioServe Director Louis Stodieck. "By providing a low-gravity environment, the ISS has been shown to be an effective testbed to better understand cellular changes, which can have significant implications for advancing biomedical research on Earth."

Bioserve students moving forward
 After she finished her undergraduate degree at Georgia Tech, Bottoms' interest was perked when she saw CU Boulder had a bioastronautics program. Then she looked at the BioServe website. "I could see the people there were doing some really exciting things.'"

Both Bottoms and Lewis already have jobs in the aerospace industry locked up after they graduate this spring. Bottoms is going to work on human spaceflight issues for Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Littleton, Colorado. Lewis is going to work for Blue Origins, an aerospace research and development company founded by Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos in Kent, Washington, where he will be working on spacecraft and launch systems.

Headed by Dr. Anita Goel of Nanobiosym in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the first experiment will carry two strains of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in hopes of better identifying and predicting bacterial mutations, said Stodieck. Understanding such mutations, which are believed to occur at a higher rate in near-weightlessness, could shed new light on how the deadly bacteria become drug-resistant.

The second experiment, led by Dr. Abba Zubiar of the Mayo College of Medicine in Jacksonville, Florida, involves growing stem cells in space for future use in medical therapies on Earth, said BioServe Associate Director Stefanie Countryman. Stem cells are extremely valuable in biomedicine - several million of them are required for use in a single human therapy treatment on Earth.

The space-grown stem cells will be returned from ISS to Earth in several months and will subsequently be used by researchers in clinical trials to test their efficacy in treating human diseases. Stem cells, used in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, also have been used in treatments for stroke and cancer.

BioServe has had a permanent presence on ISS since 2002. Since its inception in 1987, BioServe has partnered with more than 100 companies. BioServe partners include large and small pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and NASA-funded researchers.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 BioServe Space Technologies
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACE MEDICINE
New, flexible brain probes to improve long-term neural recording
 Austin, Texas (UPI) Feb 15, 2017
 Medical engineers at the University of Texas have developed a promising new type of ultra-flexible brain probe. The nanoelectronic thread, or NET, probe can deliver more reliable neural readings without triggering scar formation. The NET probe is 1,000 times more flexible than previous brain reading technologies. Its flexibility allows the probe to make more reliable and accurate record ... read more

SPACE MEDICINE
NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Art and space enter a new dimension

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Next SpaceX mission will deliver slew of experiment payloads to ISS
SPACE MEDICINE
Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 SpaceX poised to launch cargo from historic NASA pad

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit
SPACE MEDICINE
Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse
SPACE MEDICINE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
SPACE MEDICINE
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
SPACE MEDICINE
Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 After 15 years, SABER on TIMED Still Breaks Ground from Space

 ANU scientists make new high-tech liquid materials

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
SPACE MEDICINE
Exoplanetary moons formed by giant impacts could be detected by Kepler

 The heart of a far-off star beats for its planet

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows
SPACE MEDICINE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement