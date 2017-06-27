State Department approves India for C-17 buy



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 27, 2017



The U.S. State Department has approved the possible purchase of a C-17 transport aircraft by India under the U.S Foreign Military Sales program.

Required notification of the possible sale, worth $366.2 million, was given to Congress on Monday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program.

"The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future strategic airlift requirements," the agency said in a news release. "India lies in a region prone to natural disasters and will use the additional capability for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."

"In addition, through this purchase India will be able to provide more rapid strategic combat airlift capabilities for its armed forces."

In addition to the aircraft, the deal sought by India would include one AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning System, one AN/ALE-47 Counter-measures Dispensing System, one AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe Transponder, precision navigation equipment, spare and repair parts, maintenance, support and test equipment.

The principal contractor for the sale would be Boeing.

