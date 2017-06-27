State Department approves India for C-17 buy

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 27, 2017
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible purchase of a C-17 transport aircraft by India under the U.S Foreign Military Sales program.
Required notification of the possible sale, worth $366.2 million, was given to Congress on Monday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program.
"The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future strategic airlift requirements," the agency said in a news release. "India lies in a region prone to natural disasters and will use the additional capability for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."
"In addition, through this purchase India will be able to provide more rapid strategic combat airlift capabilities for its armed forces."
In addition to the aircraft, the deal sought by India would include one AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning System, one AN/ALE-47 Counter-measures Dispensing System, one AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe Transponder, precision navigation equipment, spare and repair parts, maintenance, support and test equipment.
The principal contractor for the sale would be Boeing.
Shanghai (AFP) June 27, 2017
A superstitious passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours Tuesday after throwing coins at the plane's engine for good luck, Chinese officials said. The elderly woman was detained by police at Shanghai Pudong International Airport following the bizarre incident, forcing nearly 150 passengers to be evacuated from the plane bound for Guangzhou in southern China. The 80-year ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement