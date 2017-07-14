Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems
 by Staff Writers
 London, UK (SPX) Jul 14, 2017


illustration only

SpacePath Communications is launching a new range of intelligent frequency converters (IFC) featuring an innovative, hot swappable system design.

SpacePath's intelligent frequency converters feature a hot swappable capability in a 1RU design. The 1:1 redundant, hot swappable frequency convertor requires no additional, external 1RU switch controller or external input /output switches.

The 1RU redundancy design is also a cost-effective alternative to typical 3U-based solutions, providing significant savings in terms of reduced rackmount space, fewer RF cables and lower system costs.

The range of best-in-class convertors also feature:

+ A full-featured, digital monitoring and control display via RS-232 serial console, packet protocol RS-485 and user-friendly HTTP-based GUI and SNMP

+ Flexible reference with autosensing that can lock to external 5/10MHz reference or utilise a built-in high stability reference oscillator

+ Seamless redundancy switching

+ Frequency converter range covering Ka, X, C, DBS and Ku-bands

Colin Bolton, Director, SpacePath Communications said: "The new range of frequency converters is another example of our customer-driven focus as we can now address all RF uplink/downlink requirements, not just the high power amplifier segment.

"And continuing our record of innovation, the products also feature a hot swappable 1:1 system design enabling service providers to replace a faulty satellite frequency converter without interrupting the service."

The robust product range of frequency convertors has been designed for both military and commercial segments, including teleports, SNG application, and broadcast satellite applications.

SpacePath's full product line-up spans high performance uplink amplifiers and systems that cover all mission-critical segments including satellite newsgathering (DSNG), flyaway or truck-based systems, fixed earth stations and military satellite communications.

