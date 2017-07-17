Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE MEDICINE
Space station crystals to aid search for better antidotes for chemical agents
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017


Scientists are utilizing the International Space Station's microgravity in the search for improved antidotes for chemical agents like sarin and VX.

"With increasing worldwide concern about the use of chemical weapons, there is significant interest in developing better counteragents," David A. Jett, director of the CounterACT program at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, said in a news release.

The toxic nerve agents sarin and VX are part of a group of chemicals called organophosphates, which disrupt the activity of acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps muscles relax after they're stimulated by the nervous system. When AChE activity is blocked, muscles can't relax, resulting in paralysis and death.

Scientists at NINDS have recruited astronauts aboard the International Space Station to help them grow crystals of the AChE enzyme. On Earth, gravity disrupts the crystallization process. Under microgravity conditions, crystals of the pure enzyme can grow to much larger sizes.

"By taking advantage of the microgravity conditions of the International Space Station, we hope to grow better, more uniform crystals that we are unable to grow on Earth," said Andrey Kovalevsky, a researcher at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Once the AChE crystals are fully formed, the enzyme samples will be returned from space to the researchers at NINDS. Once the samples are back in the lab, scientists will use an imaging technique called neutron diffraction to analyze the enzyme's atomic-scale structures.

In order to create effective antidotes to organophosphates, researchers need to better understand the molecular structure of acetylcholinesterase.

"We will be able to get a closer look at how the enzyme interacts with pesticides and nerve agents and learn about how the bond between the two can be chemically reversed," said Zoran Radić, a researcher at the University of California, San Diego. "This method would not work on the smaller enzyme crystals that can be grown here."

SPACE MEDICINE
Squeezing innovation out of the NASA Twins study
 Houston TX (SPX) Jul 12, 2017
 Just like early explorers, NASA Twins Study investigators are venturing into new territory. Conducting human omics research on twin astronauts as part of the One Year Mission that took place aboard the International Space Station is one such venture. As technology evolves so does the research. NASA is evaluating more efficient and innovative research techniques to prepare for the journey to Mars ... read more
Related Links
 Space Medicine Technology and Systems
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE MEDICINE
NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

 Counting calories in space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 As the world embraces space, the 50 year old Outer Space Treaty needs adaptation
SPACE MEDICINE
ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Hypersonic Travel Possibility Heats Up Massively After New Material Discovery

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System

 After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat
SPACE MEDICINE
Space Race: NASA Faces Competition From SpaceX For First Mars Mission

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars
SPACE MEDICINE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
SPACE MEDICINE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 Korean Aerospace offices raided in anti-corruption probe

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History
SPACE MEDICINE
Signature analysis of single molecules using their noise signals

 Long Duration Experiments Reach 1,000th Day

 Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems

 Sorting complicated knots
SPACE MEDICINE
Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Hidden Stars May Make Planets Appear Smaller

 Astronomers Track the Birth of a 'Super-Earth'

 Big, shape-shifting animals from the dawn of time
SPACE MEDICINE
Juno Completes Flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement