Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
Space, Ukrainian-style: Through Crisis to Revival
 by Volodymyr Vasiliev
 Kiev, Ukraine (SPX) Jan 31, 2017


At the government level, Ukraine's space programme includes the creation of the innovative Sich-2M high spatial resolution satellite and the Microsat-M satellite for studying the Earth's atmosphere.

148 successful launches, 300 space vehicles placed in orbit and a number of high-profile international projects - this is just a partial list of Ukraine's investments in global space exploration. Ukraine is one of 10 countries with full-cycle rocket production capabilities, and in the years before the crisis of 2014 its aerospace companies earned over $600 million for the government annually.

With a strong engineering base and manufacturing facilities, Ukraine could have claimed to be an industry leader in this field, yet just a few years ago its aerospace industry almost ended up on the reserves bench.

2014 presented Ukraine with a geopolitical conflict and the loss of its key sales market. Together with the holiday resorts of Crimea, the country lost its National Centre for Space Facilities Control and Testing (NCSFCT), which incorporated the National Satellites Flight Control Centres, and the Lybid communications satellite control station, as well as space tracking facilities.

Ukraine's space industry flagships - the Yuzhnoye design office, the Yuzhny engineering plant and a number of leading aerospace companies in Kharkiv - ended up in direct proximity to the war zone.

In 2015, all defence contracts with Russia were suspended and the percentage of civilian projects in the overall portfolio of orders became negligibly small. Production of the Dnipro and Dnipro-1 rockets (modifications of the world-famous "Satan") was frozen. The launch of the Lybid telecoms satellite was postponed indefinitely and the satellite itself is still under lock and key at the M.F.Reshetnev company in the city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Under the pressure of the new political realities, in 2015 Ukraine lost two international contracts at once: Sea Launch and the joint Ukrainian-Brazilian Alcantara project. According to preliminary estimates by the IMF, the industry's losses from the loss of the Russian market and joint international contracts with Russia could amount to 2 billion hryvnas annually (80% of the industry's entire income).

We've Hit Rock Bottom. Now Coming Up
 One might think that the global crisis and the series of financial losses over the past three years would have driven the final nails into the coffin of Ukraine's space industry. Yet there was no crash.

Ukraine still has its ERS and Navigation Field Data Receiving Centre. Dniprocosmos, the Dnipro branch of NCSFCT is also still operating, developing software for the flight control centres and ERS data processing, as is the Zahidny Radar Servicing Centre for the space tracking station.

The industry was in need of a complete "reset" and actively mobilized in search of new sales markets and opportunities for business diversification. And they found them. Ukrainian companies have begun manufacturing the first stage of the Antares carrier-rocket for the US company Orbital ATK.

Jointly with the European and Italian space agencies the Yuzhnoye design office is working on the RD-843 main propulsion systems for the fourth stage of the Vega carrier-rocket. And in 2016, a new 5-year collaboration plan was signed with China, in which Ukraine's share in joint projects increased by 40% compared to the previous year.

Negotiations are underway with Poland and Lithuania as well. These countries do not yet have a serious aerospace background, but in conjunction with Ukraine they aim to make substantial progress in this area. Next up is cooperation with South Korea, India, China and Spain. The industry's proactive stance has already produced results, with production and product sales up 47% and 40%, respectively, in the first half of 2016, compared to the same period of 2015 (data from the State Space Agency of Ukraine).

The Ukrainian aerospace sector's immediate plans include a reorientation towards the European markets and membership of the European Space Agency.

Focus On Innovation
 At the government level, Ukraine's space programme includes the creation of the innovative Sich-2M high spatial resolution satellite and the Microsat-M satellite for studying the Earth's atmosphere.

Nor has the global trend of private companies becoming involved in space exploration passed our country by. Last year saw the launch in Dnipro of Space Hub, the first Ukrainian aerospace business incubator and brainchild of entrepreneurs Maxim Tkachenko and Vyacheslav Mayakin.

Following Space Hub, a second local space hackathon - Spacer - was launched in May 2016 and has already attracted more than 200 participants.

EOS Data Analytics, founded by Ukrainian Maxim Polyakov, recently presented its innovative Land Viewer, which enables researchers, student and journalists to upload and view from anywhere in the world thousands of terabytes of photo materials from the US Landsat 8 and European Sentinel 2A satellites. According to the designers, the software has been and will remain absolutely free. A nice information bonus for the country's space researchers.

The potential of Ukrainian developers is attracting strong interest from global aerospace leaders. In April 2016, for the first time, Ukraine hosted the NASA Space Apps Challenge hackathon. One of its winners was the Ukrainian Mars rover Mars Hopper, while Asterion-CYA - another Ukrainian project - was amongst the five finalists.

In addition to specialized aerospace companies, the international company Noosphere is also an active investor in Ukrainian space projects. Its portfolio includes a range of joint projects with the Pivdenne design office on engine and module developments and data analytics. The list of Noosphere's investments also includes development of the innovative CubeSat satellite platform.

Inspired by the achievements of young Ukrainian designers, the State Space Agency of Ukraine plans to begin providing government support to Ukrainian projects at the government level as early as next year. Designers and innovators will be given access to the resources of major state-owned corporations - in other words, to the facilities and equipment they need to test their inventions.

Naturally, the fact that the Ukrainian space industry was heavily dependent on Russian orders has taken its toll. But who knows? Perhaps this crisis will lend fresh impetus to the industry and help Ukraine to turn itself into a launchpad for future successes.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Ukraine Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACEMART
Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy
 El Segundo, CA (SPX) Jan 20, 2017
 The Aerospace center for space policy analysis - one of five strategic initiatives recently announced by President and CEO Steve Isakowitz - issued an informative backgrounder on the National Space Council. The incoming Trump administration has signaled that it might move to revive the advisory organization, which has been absent from the White House since the George H.W. Bush administration. ... read more

SPACEMART
Scientists and students tackle omics at NASA workshop

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Airbus delivers propulsion test module for the Orion programme to NASA

 NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019
SPACEMART
Major review completed for SLS Exploration Upper Stage

 Russia to call tender for 2nd Phase of Vostochny Spaceport construction in Fall

 A May Day return for Proton-M carrier rocket?

 ULA and team launches US military spy satellite
SPACEMART
Commercial Crew's Role in Path to Mars

 Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins

 Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars

 Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
SPACEMART
China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
SPACEMART
ESA Planetary Science Archive gets a new look

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia
SPACEMART
Japan 'space junk' collector in trouble

 For this metal, electricity flows, but not the heat

 Researchers in Kiel can control adhesive material remotely with light

 NASA studies cosmic radiation to protect high-altitude travelers
SPACEMART
New planet imager delivers first science at Keck

 First footage of a living stylodactylid shrimp filter-feeding at depth of 4826m

 SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool
SPACEMART
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement