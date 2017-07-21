Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Space Tourist From Asian Country to Travel to ISS in 2019
 by Staff Writers
 Zhukovskiy (Sputnik) Jul 21, 2017


RSC Energia has been cooperating with the US-based Space Adventures space tourism company to secure potential clients wishing to fly around the Moon. Space Adventures reportedly priced the Moon trip at $150 million, with the launch itself likely to take place by 2020. The company has so far sent seven tourists to the ISS since 2001, with the tickets ranging from $25-$35 million. Energia has also been in contact with other partners in the United States, according to Solntsev.

A yet unidentified space tourist from an Asian country will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) as a member of the crew in 2019, Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia Director General Vladimir Solntsev said Tuesday.

"The new space tourist, who is set to travel to the ISS in 2019, is being trained already. He is a national of one of the Asian countries," Solntsev told journalists at the MAKS-2017 air show.

Solntsev also said that the RSC Energia was planning to resume the flights of space tourists to the ISS on a regular basis.

"We have signed a contract with a company, specializing in recruiting space tourists. We will prepare the first spacecraft for tourists in 2019 in order to organize it [space tourism flights] on a regular basis," he said.

Space Adventures, Ltd. is the only company that exclusively provides an opportunity for civilians to become space tourists since 2001. In June 2015, Space Adventures issued a press release, saying that a Japanese citizen, Satoshi Takamatsu, who had been training as a member of the Soyuz TMA-18M backup crew before, signed a contract for a future orbital spaceflight mission. According to the press release, Takamatsu was expected to convey his training as a fully-trained astronaut and travel to the ISS in two to four years.

A preliminary contract on a tourist flight around the Moon has already been signed by a foreign company, but investments are still needed to prepare the Soyuz spacecraft for the journey, Vladimir Solntsev added.

"We have already signed a preliminary contract... Another issue is that we need to integrate economic and technical issues. I think it will be difficult to raise this issue without a suitable investor," Solntsev told reporters on the sidelines of the 13th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017.

Solntsev stressed that the investments were needed to modernize the Soyuz spacecraft to make it ready for Lunar orbit.

"The Soyuz spacecraft, which flies to the International Space Station [ISS] and Soyuz, which must fly to the Moon are different. This includes another refueling systems and distant radio communication systems, as well as the return at the second space speed," Solntsev said.

RSC Energia has been cooperating with the US-based Space Adventures space tourism company to secure potential clients wishing to fly around the Moon. Space Adventures reportedly priced the Moon trip at $150 million, with the launch itself likely to take place by 2020. The company has so far sent seven tourists to the ISS since 2001, with the tickets ranging from $25-$35 million. Energia has also been in contact with other partners in the United States, according to Solntsev.

The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 is being held in the town of Zhukovskiy, in the greater Moscow Region Tuesday-Sunday.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China
 Chongqing, China (AFP) July 4, 2017
 Suspended more than 120 metres (400 feet) above a gaping chasm, the world's longest cantilevered glass skywalk is delighting and terrifying visitors in China. The v-shaped walkway stretches almost 70 metres from a sheer cliff face in southwest Chongqing, offering intrepid tourists a vertigo-inducing view of the ground some 123 metres below. No more than 30 people are allowed on the skywa ... read more
Related Links
 Space Adventures
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
In Gulf of Mexico, NASA Evaluates How Crew Will Exit Orion

 Space Tourist From Asian Country to Travel to ISS in 2019

 NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

 ULA to launch Dream Chaser for cargo runs to ISS for Sierra Nevada
SPACE TRAVEL
Elon Musk says successful maiden flight for Falcon Heavy unlikely

 Russia to Supply Largest Ever Number of Space Rocket Engines to US This Year

 ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System
SPACE TRAVEL
Panorama Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Sol 1756: Closing time

 Hubble sees Martian moon orbiting the Red Planet

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
SPACE TRAVEL
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
SPACE TRAVEL
LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 Korean Aerospace offices raided in anti-corruption probe

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History
SPACE TRAVEL
Cleanup Time: Russia Launches Satellite to Remove Space Junk from Orbit

 Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems

 Sorting complicated knots

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement
SPACE TRAVEL
Eyes Wide Open for MASCARA Exoplanet Hunter

 Ancient worm burrows offer insights into early 'ecosystem engineers'

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement