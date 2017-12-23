SpaceX launches 10 more satellites for Iridium

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Los Angeles (AFP) Dec 23, 2017
SpaceX on Friday blasted off a re-used Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 satellites into orbit, its fourth launch toward a $3 billion upgrade to Virginia-based Iridium's mobile, voice and data network.
The rocket, part of which had flown on a previous Iridium launch in June, lit up the night sky as it launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 5:27 pm (0127 GMT Saturday), just after sunset.
Friday's payload, known as Iridium 4, brings to 40 the number of new Iridium satellites now in orbit.
A total of 81 are expected by the time the launches are complete for the global project, known as Iridium NEXT.
SpaceX will launch 75 of the 81 satellites.
"Iridium NEXT will replace the world's largest commercial satellite network of low-Earth orbit satellites in what will be one of the largest 'tech upgrades' in history," said a company statement.
Some of the satellites are designed to help track ships and aircraft in real time.
SpaceX did not attempt to land the first stage of its rocket after launch, as has become its common practice.
Los Angeles (AFP) Oct 9, 2017
SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday carrying 10 satellites to bolster the global data communications network for Virginia-based company, Iridium. The white rocket blasted off at 5:37 am (1237 GMT), before sunrise, from Vandenberg Air Force base in California. About seven minutes after launch, the tall portion of the Falcon 9, known as the first stage, returned to Earth for an u ... read more
Related Links
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement