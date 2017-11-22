Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TECH SPACE
Soft magnetic material characterizations get a harder look
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 22, 2017


This is an image of an electrical machine, sliced open to show the rotor and stator iron lamination, which consists of soft magnetic material.

In motors, generators and similar electric machines, the electrical current that powers them generates magnetic fields that magnetize some of the metallic components.

Choosing the right magnetic material is crucial for designing efficient machines, so researchers from the Institute of Electrical Machines (IEM) at RWTH Aachen University in Germany analyzed the existing system for characterizing soft magnetic materials, which are easily magnetized. To identify a better system for quality control, they looked at several factors that can affect the uncertainty inherent in the measurement of magnetic properties. Their results are published this week in the AIP Advances, from AIP Publishing.

One example of a soft magnetic material manufacturers use to make generators, electric motors and transformers is low carbon steel. Generally, these materials serve the purpose of guiding and amplifying the magnetic flux when converting between mechanical and electrical energy in these machines. Magnetic measurements allow manufacturers to characterize those materials and to calculate how much power will be lost due to the magnetization process.

"Manufacturing processes such as the cutting of the steel lamination influence the behavior of the soft magnetic material," said Silas Elfgen of RWTH Aachen University. "Therefore such influence has to be measured and we must be able to model such parasitic effects."

Standardized methods for evaluating magnetic properties exist, but the researchers found them to be inadequate for applications such as designing traction drives in vehicles. They used one of the standard testing instruments, called a single sheet tester, to characterize soft magnetic materials across a range of frequencies and magnetic flux densities.

Their tests showed that the currently used parameters describing measurement qualities are not sufficient for accurately evaluating uncertainties that arise at frequencies and magnetization levels of some applications currently of interest.

They also looked at additional factors that influence the characterization and measured how much each parameter contributes to the uncertainty. They propose that these uncertainties can guide the selection of the most appropriate soft magnetic material for a specific electrical machine.

"These analyses can be used by everyone working with magnetic characteristics and magnetic model parameters," Elfgen said. "Further, it can be used in quality assurance of a product to define production features."

Research Report: "Characterisation of soft magnetic materials by measurement: Evaluation of uncertainties up to 1.8 T and 9 kHz,"

TECH SPACE
Monopole current offers way to control magnets
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 21, 2017
 In work published in Physical Review Letters, scientists from RIKEN in Japan have discovered interesting new magnetic properties of a type of materials known as "quantum spin ice." These materials demonstrate interesting properties as they behave as "frustrated magnets" - systems that can settle into various magnetic states because of their special geometry. One important property of these mater ... read more
Related Links
 American Institute of Physics
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe

 SSL Selected to Conduct Power and Propulsion Study for NASA's Deep Space Gateway Concept

 MDA Selects AdaCore's GNAT Pro Assurance Development Platform for ISS Software

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS
TECH SPACE
Aerojet Rocketdyne supports ULA Delta II launch of JPSS-1

 Old Rivals India, China Nurture New Rivalry in Satellite Launch Business

 NASA launches next-generation weather satellite

 SpaceX postpones launch of secretive Zuma mission
TECH SPACE
Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels

 Recurring Martian Streaks: Flowing Sand, Not Water?

 From Hannover around the world and to the Mars: LZH delivers laser for ExoMars 2020

 NASA Selects Instrument for Future International Mission to Martian Moons
TECH SPACE
China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut
TECH SPACE
Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval
TECH SPACE
UW researchers ready for era of "big data" astronomy

 Monopole current offers way to control magnets

 Swimming with dolphins in virtual reality to aid disabled

 Metal membranes in construction: From Russia with love
TECH SPACE
Lava or Not, Exoplanet 55 Cancri e Likely to have Atmosphere

 Familiar-Looking Messenger from Another Solar System

 Space dust may transport life between worlds, research suggests

 Ancient life form discovered in remote Tasmanian valley
TECH SPACE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement