Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence



by Staff Writers



Perth, Australia (SPX) Feb 17, 2017



A NASA photo showing CubeSats flying free after leaving the NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer on the International Space Station on May 17, 2016.

Sky and Space Global Ltd reports it has signed a Cooperation Agreement for Sharing Space Situational Awareness Services (Agreement) with the Department of Defence of the United States of America (DoD).

The Agreement is facilitated through the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) Joint Space Operations Centre (JSpOC) and ensures the safe operation of the Company's nano-satellites. USSTRATCOM has been delegated authority by the US Secretary of Defence to provide space situational awareness (SSA) services and information to Sky and Space Global.

USSTRATCOM is responsible for the detection and tracking of all artificial objects in Earth's orbit and will assist the Company with the safe and long-term operations of its nano-satellites.

As per the Agreement, USSTRATCOM will provide SAS with SSA services such as Anomaly Resolution, Collision Avoidance Support, Conjunction Assessment, Deorbit and Re-entry Support, Disposal/End-of-Life Support, Electromagnetic Interference Investigation and On-Orbit Information to ensure the safe operation of the Company's nano-satellites to be used in its narrow bandwidth communication constellation.

The Agreement represents a significant validation of the expertise of the Company's management team and their stature in the aerospace industry. Additionally, it recognises the mutual objectives of the parties to ensure safe and peaceful space flight operations.

The Agreement is effective immediately and open ended. Although it is not a revenue generating contract for SAS, significantly it represents the Company's first official contract with the United States DOD and confirms the standing of the SAS management team. The DoD has determined that no costs will be charged for the provision of SSA services under the agreement.

Successful Indian PSLV Launch - World Record deployment of 104 satellites Sky and Space Global is pleased to confirm that its 3 Diamonds launch provider, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has completed a world record launch of 104 satellites from their launcher, PSLV-C37 on 15 February.

Following this successful launch, Sky and Space Global's 3 Diamonds will be scheduled onto the next planned ISRO launch vehicle, with the launch date to be confirmed shortly. The Company congratulates the ISRO on their latest successful launch of the PSLV, and the world record of 104 satellites being successfully deployed from a single launcher, beating the previous record of 33.

Sky and Space Global's CEO, Mr. Meir Moalem said: "Sky and Space Global is a good citizen of space. We are part of a growing community of space operators and users, and as such, we are looking forward to working with the US DoD to help us better track and manage our constellation of nano-satellites.

"Sky and Space Global congratulates the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the successful launch of PSLV-C37. This successful launch is very encouraging for Sky and Space Global and validates our choice of launch partner. Following this successful launch, Sky and Space Global's 3 Diamonds will be scheduled onto the next planned ISRO launch, with the launch date in Q2 2017 to be confirmed in the coming weeks."

Sky and Space Global Ltd owns 100% of Sky and Space Global (UK) Limited, a UK incorporated company with European and Israeli centres of Aerospace, Satellite and Software Industry Experts, plans to deploy nano-satellites constellations in orbit to provide global communication infrastructure and services to the telecommunications and international transport industries.

The Company is fully funded beyond the Q2 2017 launch of its "3 Diamonds" pilot network with the Indian Space Research Organization, following the completion of the Company's recent capital raising.

The core Sky and Space Global business is to construct a communications infrastructure based on nano-satellite technology and develop the highly complex and sophisticated software systems that will deploy, maintain orbit control and handle communication code between each of the nano- satellites to give a global coverage.

Sky and Space Global aims to provide low cost, nano-satellite communication coverage on an anywhere to everywhere base with relatively low maintenance costs. Due to the experience and expertise of the founders in the aerospace industry, the business will be able to develop with inherent upgrading capabilities within short intervals, utilising their unique IP-nanosat software protocols.