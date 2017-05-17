Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Sky Skimmer: Rocket Lab Sets Date for Lightweight Spacecraft Test Launch
 by Staff Writers
 Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand (Sputnik) May 17, 2017


Rocket Lab originally wished to launch Electron in 2016 but suffered setbacks in both vehicle and launch site development. Beck still intends to perform three test launches and two to four commercial launches in 2017.

Rocket Lab, the aerospace company whose mission is to create rocket launch platforms that are lightweight and efficient, will begin test flights of their signature Electron small-launch vehicle on May 21.

The launch will occur at the company's launch site on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. "We are all incredibly excited to get to this point," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in a statement. "Our talented team has been preparing for years for this opportunity and we want to do our best to get it right."

The launch is just a test with no payload aboard the Electron's back - and as a test, it has the possibility of failure. "During this first launch attempt it is possible we will scrub multiple attempts as we wait until we are ready and conditions are favorable," Beck said.

If the test fails, it's likely nobody outside of Rocket Lab will see it due to the purposefully remote location of the launch. Rocket Lab told reporters that there will be no public viewing sites, and they will only provide video footage "following a successful launch."

Assuming all goes well, this launch will be followed by two more before Rocket Lab attempts its first commercial launch in late 2017.

Rocket Lab originally wished to launch Electron in 2016 but suffered setbacks in both vehicle and launch site development. Beck still intends to perform three test launches and two to four commercial launches in 2017.

The Electron will be designed to place as much as 331 pounds of weight in orbit around the Earth. It is 56 feet from nose to tail and weighs about 23,100 pounds, and is powered by cutting edge electric pump Rutherford Vacuum engines developed by Rocket Lab.

The Electron's main purpose will be used to launch CubeSats into space. The CubeSats are boxy satellites that weigh less than three pounds apiece and can easily be held in one's hands, but they can interface with one another to create larger and more powerful apparatuses. Each CubeSat can be launched cheaply into space due to its light and compact body.

Perhaps Rocket Lab's most famous clients are NASA, who inked a contract with them in 2015 for one of their commercial launches and lunar mining company Moon Express, who intend to use the Electron to land a miniature version of their MX-1 lunar lander on the Moon. Several other companies, including CubeSat developers, have also signed on to launch material into space aboard an Electron.

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-9 'SAARC' South Asian Communication Satellite
 New Delhi (IANS) May 08, 2017
 An Indian rocket with the over two ton South Asia Satellite or GSAT-9, intended to address the region's "economic and developmental priorities", blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Friday evening. Precisely at 4:57pm, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09) rose into the sky from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at the spaceport in Andhra Pra ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Lab
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Six-legged livestock - sustainable food production

 External commercial ISS platform starts second mission

 NASA Receives Proposals for Future Solar System Mission

 'Road to Nowhere': Retired Cosmonaut Reveals How It Feels to Walk in Space
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX launches Inmarsat communications satellite

 Winners Announced for NASA, Orbital ATK Rocketry Challenge

 Testing Prepares NASA's Space Launch System for Liftoff

 First Contract under Booster Propulsion Technology Maturation BAA Complete
ROCKET SCIENCE
Seasonal Flows in Valles Marineris

 NASA Rover Curiosity Samples Active Linear Dune on Mars

 Is Anything Tough Enough to Survive on Mars

 Japan aims to uncover how moons of Mars formed
ROCKET SCIENCE
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity

 China's cargo spacecraft completes in-orbit refueling

 China courts international coalition set up to promote space cooperation
ROCKET SCIENCE
Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness

 Blue Sky Network Targets Key Markets For Iridium SATCOM Solutions

 How Outsourcing Your Satellite Related Services Saves You Time and Money
ROCKET SCIENCE
"Airbus Friedrichshafen: new satellite hub lays groundwork for the future"

 'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time

 A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures
ROCKET SCIENCE
Bacteria living in marine sponge produce toxic compounds found in man-made products

 Oldest evidence of life on land found in 3.48-billion-year-old Australian rocks

 Astrophysicists find that planetary harmonies around TRAPPIST-1 save it from destruction

 Two Webb instruments well suited for detecting exoplanet atmospheres
ROCKET SCIENCE
Waves of lava seen in Io's largest volcanic crater

 Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

 The PI's Perspective: No Sleeping Back on Earth!

 ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement