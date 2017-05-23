Sikorksy awarded contract for King Stallion helicopters



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) May 23, 2017



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. has received a $55 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the long-lead support of low-rate production of four Lot II CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

The work will be conducted at the Sikorsky plant in Stratford, Conn and is expected to be completed by March 2022, the Department of Defense announced Monday. Fiscal 2017 Navy procurement funds in the amount of $55 million have been allocated to the program. None of the funds will expire by the end of this fiscal year.

The CH-53K King Stallion is an upgrade to the series of Sea Stallion heavy-lift helicopters that have been in use for more than 50 years. The Sea Stallion saw extensive action during the Vietnam War, and has served as a staple of naval aviation.

The King Stallion is meant for transporting humanitarian aid, combat troops and medical evacuation. It can also be used for special forces operations and combat search and rescue.

The King Stallion can carry up to 27,000 pounds of external sling load. It can carry artillery pieces and Humvee utility vehicles and it's cabin is capable of carrying 463 pallets for cargo transportation.

Washington (UPI) May 19, 2017





The U.S. Navy and Boeing are considering future upgrades beyond the Block 3 enhancement that is already being planned for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. If approved, the upgrades are anticipated to keep the aircraft in service until as far as the 2040's.The Block 3 is expected to start production in 2020. "When you look at flight plan for the future of the aircraft, there could well ... read more

Related Links

