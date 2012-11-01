Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SOLAR SCIENCE
Setting Sun on Space Station Solar research
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Feb 17, 2017


Backdropped by the blackness of space and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two spacecraft begin their relative separation. Earlier the STS-119 and Expedition 18 crews concluded 9 days, 20 hours and 10 minutes of cooperative work onboard the shuttle and station. Undocking of the two spacecraft occurred at 2:53 p.m. (CDT) on March 25, 2009. Image courtesy NASA/ESA. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Today, ground control in Belgium switched off a package that had been continuously watching the Sun from the International Space Station for nine years. 'Solar' has been measuring most of the radiation emitted by our closest star across the electromagnetic spectrum. Built to run for only 18 months, it was still working until today - exceeding all expectations.

Solar's observations are improving our understanding of the Sun and allowing scientists to create accurate computer models and predict its behaviour. To predict how the Sun behaves, scientists create complex computer models to build a virtual star. With more observations, scientists can fine-tune their models. Modelling and predicting the Sun's activity with precision is an important step towards understanding humankind's effect on Earth's climate.

Between 2012 and 2016, the Space Station turned itself five times to position Solar so that it could track the Sun without interruption for a complete solar day - around a month of Earth days. It was the first time the Station changed attitude for scientific reasons alone and a huge achievement - it's not every day that you move a 450 tonne orbital outpost.

Shutting down
 Today, Solar was moved to a parked position where it was secured with a pin. Even during its last days, Solar was delivering important data.

The teams at the control centre in Brussels, Belgium, used the final moments to stress the hardware to its limits and gain a better understanding of how the observations have been affected by age and the intense changes in temperature it endures outside the Station. Using this extra information, researchers are developing software that will improve calibration of parts of the data.

ESA's project leader, Astrid Orr, comments, "After all these years of gaining valuable information about our Sun it is an emotional moment for the team, but Solar has far exceeded everyone's expectations."

"This kind of research does not deliver pretty pictures, but numbers. I tip my hat to the researchers who patiently sort through the wealth of data - this field of science may seem tedious and unexciting to the outside world, but climate studies heavily rely on these data to understand the world we live in and how we are shaping it."

The measurements from the SOLAR/SolACES instrument are freely available here:


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Columbus Lab at ESA
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SOLAR SCIENCE
What happened to the sun over 7,000 years ago?
 Nagoya, Japan (SPX) Feb 08, 2017
 An international team led by researchers at Nagoya University, along with US and Swiss colleagues, has identified a new type of solar event and dated it to the year 5480 BC; they did this by measuring carbon-14 levels in tree rings, which reflect the effects of cosmic radiation on the atmosphere at the time. They have also proposed causes of this event, thereby extending knowledge of how the sun ... read more

SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Art and space enter a new dimension

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Next SpaceX mission will deliver slew of experiment payloads to ISS
SOLAR SCIENCE
Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
SOLAR SCIENCE
Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse
SOLAR SCIENCE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
SOLAR SCIENCE
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
SOLAR SCIENCE
Most stretchable elastomer for 3-D printing

 After 15 years, SABER on TIMED Still Breaks Ground from Space

 ANU scientists make new high-tech liquid materials

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
SOLAR SCIENCE
Exoplanetary moons formed by giant impacts could be detected by Kepler

 The heart of a far-off star beats for its planet

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows
SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement