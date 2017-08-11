Scientists predict chemicals hiding beneath Neptune's icy surface

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017
Thanks to a new computer model, planetary scientists now have a better idea of the types of chemicals hiding beneath Neptune's icy surface.
Often, scientists attempt to replicate planetary conditions in the lab, but Neptune is home to extreme pressures and temperatures, making such a method difficult. Instead, scientists at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland developed a model to simulate Neptune's high pressure and extreme cold.
The simulations allowed researchers to study how different chemicals might behave in a frozen state inside Neptune's mantle. Specifically, scientists were able to simulate interactions between water, ammonia and methane under the ice giant's extreme internal conditions.
"Computer models are a great tool to study these extreme places, and we are now building on this study to get an even more complete picture of what goes on there," Andreas Hermann, researcher at Edinburgh's Center for Science at Extreme Conditions, said in a news release.
The simulations suggest Neptune and other ice giants yield a rare and little-understood compound called ammonia hemihydrate. The findings could help planetary scientists at NASA prepare for future missions to icy giants.
"This study helps us better predict what is inside icy planets like Neptune," Hermann said. "Our findings suggest that ammonia hemihydrate could be an important component of the mantle in ice giants, and will help improve our understanding of these frozen worlds."
Researchers shared the details of their chemical simulations in new paper published this week in the journal PNAS.
Berkeley CA (SPX) Aug 04, 2017
Spectacular sunsets and sunrises are enough to dazzle most of us, but to astronomers, dusk and dawn are a waste of good observing time. They want a truly dark sky. Not Ned Molter, a UC Berkeley astronomy graduate student. He set out to show that some bright objects can be studied just as well during twilight, when other astronomers are twiddling their thumbs, and quickly discovered a new feature ... read more
Related Links
The million outer planets of a star called Sol
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement