Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Scientists make huge dataset of nearby stars available to public
 by Staff Writers
 Boston MA (SPX) Feb 14, 2017


"There seems to be no shortage of exoplanets," says Jennifer Burt, a Torres postdoctoral fellow in MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. "There are a ton of them out there, and a ton of science to be done." Image courtesy Ricardo Ramirez.

The search for planets beyond our solar system is about to gain some new recruits. Today, a team that includes MIT and is led by the Carnegie Institution for Science has released the largest collection of observations made with a technique called radial velocity, to be used for hunting exoplanets. The huge dataset, taken over two decades by the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, is now available to the public, along with an open-source software package to process the data and an online tutorial.

By making the data public and user-friendly, the scientists hope to draw fresh eyes to the observations, which encompass almost 61,000 measurements of more than 1,600 nearby stars.

"This is an amazing catalog, and we realized there just aren't enough of us on the team to be doing as much science as could come out of this dataset," says Jennifer Burt, a Torres Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. "We're trying to shift toward a more community-oriented idea of how we should do science, so that others can access the data and see something interesting."

Burt and her colleagues have outlined some details of the newly available dataset in a paper to appear in The Astrophysical Journal. After taking a look through the data themselves, the researchers have detected over 100 potential exoplanets, including one orbiting GJ 411, the fourth-closest star to our solar system.

"There seems to be no shortage of exoplanets," Burt says. "There are a ton of them out there, and there is ton of science to be done."

Splitting starlight
 The newly available observations were taken by the High Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES), an instrument mounted on the Keck Observatory's 10-meter telescope at Mauna Kea in Hawaii. HIRES is designed to split a star's incoming light into a rainbow of color components. Scientists can then measure the precise intensity of thousands of color channels, or wavelengths, to determine characteristics of the starlight.

Early on, scientists found they could use HIRES' output to estimate a star's radial velocity - the very tiny movements a star makes either as a result of its own internal processes or in response to some other, external force. In particular, scientists have found that when a star moves toward and away from Earth in a regular pattern, it can signal the presence of an exoplanet orbiting the star. The planet's gravity tugs on the star, changing the star's velocity as the planet moves through its orbit.

"[HIRES] wasn't specifically optimized to look for exoplanets," Burt says. "It was designed to look at faint galaxies and quasars. However, even before HIRES was installed, our team worked out a technique for making HIRES an effective exoplanet hunter."

For two decades, these scientists have pointed HIRES at more than 1,600 "neighborhood" stars, all within a relatively close 100 parsecs, or 325 light years, from Earth. The instrument has recorded almost 61,000 observations, each lasting anywhere from 30 seconds to 20 minutes, depending on how precise the measurements needed to be. With all these data compiled, any given star in the dataset can have several days', years', ore even more than a decade's worth of observations.

"We recently discovered a six-planet system orbiting a star, which is a big number," Burt says. "We don't often detect systems with more than three to four planets, but we could successfully map out all six in this system because we had over 18 years of data on the host star."

More eyes on the skies
 Within the newly available dataset, the team has highlighted over 100 stars that are likely to host exoplanets but require closer inspection, either with additional measurements or further analysis of the existing data.

The researchers have, however, confirmed the presence of an exoplanet around GJ 411, which is the fourth-closest star to our solar system and has a mass that is roughly 40 percent that of our sun. The planet has an extremely tight orbit, circling the star in less than 10 days. Burt says that there is a good chance that others, looking through the dataset and combining it with their own observations, may find similarly intriguing candidates.

"We've gone from the early days of thinking maybe there are five or 10 other planets out there, to realizing almost every star next to us might have a planet," Burt says.

HIRES will continue to record observations of nearby stars in the coming years, and the team plans to periodically update the public dataset with those observations.

"This dataset will slowly grow, and you'll be able to go on and search for whatever star you're interested in and download all the data we've ever taken on it. The dataset includes the date, the velocity we measured, the error on that velocity, and measurements of the star's activity during that observation," Burt says. "Nowadays, with access to public analysis software like Systemic, it's easy to load the data in and start playing with it."

Then, Burt says, the hunt for exoplanets can really take off.

"I think this opens up possibilities for anyone who wants to do this kind of work, whether you're an academic or someone in the general public who's excited about exoplanets," Burt says. "Because really, who doesn't want to discover a planet?"


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mysterious white dwarf pulsar discovered
 Warwick, UK (SPX) Feb 08, 2017
 An exotic binary star system 380 light-years away has been identified as an elusive white dwarf pulsar - the first of its kind ever to be discovered in the universe - thanks to research by the University of Warwick. Professors Tom Marsh and Boris Gansicke of the University of Warwick's Astrophysics Group, with Dr David Buckley from the South African Astronomical Observatory, have identifie ... read more

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Florida's Kennedy Space Center

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 Angling up for Mars science

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 A New Space Paradigm

 Why it's time for Australia to launch its own space agency

 Government announces boost for UK commercial space sector
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA and MIT collaborate to develop space-based quantum-dot spectrometer

 NASA's TDRS-M space communications satellite begins final testing

 Big data for the universe

 Lasers could give space research its broadband moment
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement