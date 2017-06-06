Saudi deal for counterfire radars approved by U.S. State Department

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017
A possible $662 million sale of AN/TPQ-53(V) radar systems and related support to Saudi Arabia has been approved by the U.S. State Department.
The Foreign Military Sales package would help Saudi Arabia meet its border security requirements and give the country the ability to locate and counter the source of incoming ballistic artillery, rockets, and mortars, said the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency in its notification to Congress.
"This will contribute to Saudi Arabia's goal to update its military capability while further enhancing greater interoperability among Saudi Arabia, the United States and other allies," the agency said in press release.
DSCA manages the United States' FMS program.
Specifically, Saudi Arabia is seeking to purchase 26 AN/TPQ-53(V) radar systems to include Solid State Phased Array Radar with KN-4083 Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module enhanced Land/Sea Inertial Navigation System and automatic leveling system.
It also is seeking 840 M931 120mm projectiles with M781 fuzes for live fire exercises; 2,240 M107 155mm projectiles with M557 fuzes for live fire exercise; and single channel ground and airborne radio systems and accessories.
GPS receiver equipment and related accessories, medium tactical vehicles, software support and other equipment is also sought under the contract.
Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractor for the AN/TPQ-53 (V) radars.
Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017
