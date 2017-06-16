Satellite image showcases centuries of desertification in India

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
A new image from the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite showcases the extreme aridity of India's Thar Desert.
Geologic and archaeological analysis suggests the region, which encompasses more than 123,000 square miles in India and Pakistan, was once green and lush. Centuries of farms have depleted water resources and taxed the soil, slowly drying out the land.
Today, the region is dotted by dunes. The false-color image features the city of Bikaner. Sand dunes and irrigation-supported farms surround the city.
Life is tough for farmers in the region. Desertification spreads as dry desert sands are blown by winds onto more fertile nearby acreage, degrading the soil.
Though irrigation has been used to further develop agricultural lands, India's government has also spearheaded several irrigated planting projects in order to restore stave off desertification and return some of the acreage to its previous vegetated state.
Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017
New satellite images from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission offers a visualization of the extreme rainfall that has accumulated in Florida over the past week. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and Japan's space agency JAXA. It consists of a GPM core observatory satellite and a constellation of cooperating probes. As the GPM core observatory satellite passed above Sou ... read more
Related Links
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement