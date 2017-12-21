Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
VSAT NEWS
Satcube delivers game-changing performance
 by Staff Writers
 Gothenburg, Sweden (SPX) Dec 21, 2017


The Satcube Ku terminal is designed to meet the demand for broadband connectivity in remote areas without any need for engineering expertise.

Governments have long had access to man-pack terminals but organisations with shallower pockets couldn't afford them. Now cutting-edge Swedish manufacturer, Satcube, has successfully demonstrated its light-weight, affordable terminal which combines high throughput and extreme portability.

The test was performed in cooperation with Intelsat and UHP Network, using the UHP 200 modem. The terminal's efficiency was demonstrated by requiring only 5 MHz bandwidth to deliver the 10 Mbps of throughput over Intelsat 29e, one of the Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites.

"We are excited to show the outstanding performance from a small integrated terminal that takes less then a minute to point. We strive to make it as easy to buy and use as an iPhone," says Jakob Kallmer, founder of Satcube.

Optimised for use with High Throughput Satellites, the terminal weighs only 8 kilos and can be carried onto planes as cabin luggage.

The Satcube Ku terminal is designed to meet the demand for broadband connectivity in remote areas without any need for engineering expertise.

VSAT NEWS
Guatemala leverages SES Networks' to deliver better connectivity
 Luxembourg (SPX) Dec 05, 2017
 Comnet, one of Guatemala's leading service providers, is the first to tap into the newly-launched SES Networks Enterprise+ Broadband for Latin America to enable the delivery of Quantum, a high-performance next-generation broadband service, to its end customers spanning the agricultural, tourism and mining industries. SES announced that the multi-year contract Comnet will utilise the carrie ... read more
Related Links
 Satcube
 VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

VSAT NEWS
Soyuz carrying Expedition 53 crew lands in Kazakhstan

 The Moon Shines Brightly Among NASA's 2017 Highlights

 SpaceX resupply truck Dragon on route to ISS for space research delivery

 'Dragon back' as cargo reaches space station
VSAT NEWS
ArianeGroup to start production of the first Ariane 62

 RS-25 Engine Test is Giant Step for 3-D Printing

 ArianeGroup signs contract with ESA for future Prometheus engine

 In first, SpaceX launches recycled rocket and spaceship
VSAT NEWS
Planting oxygen ensures a breath of fresh air

 Opportunity Comes to a Fork in the Road

 Designing future human space exploration on Hawaii's lava fields

 Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space
VSAT NEWS
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
VSAT NEWS
Green Light for Continued Operations of ESA Science Missions

 New business incubators will help space industry grow

 mu Space becomes first Thai startup to acquire satellite license

 Regulation and compliance for nontraditional space missions
VSAT NEWS
Raytheon tapped to support Cobra Dane radar system

 Computer systems predict objects' responses to physical forces

 3-D printed metals can be both strong and ductile

 Rainbow spider's iridescence could inspire color technology advances
VSAT NEWS
Fungi made life on Earth possible, researchers claim

 Spanning disciplines in the search for life beyond Earth

 NASA uses AI to uncover eighth planet circling distant star

 No alien 'signals' from cigar-shaped asteroid: researchers
VSAT NEWS
New Horizons Corrects Its Course in the Kuiper Belt

 Does New Horizons' Next Target Have a Moon?

 Juno probes the depths of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 Wrapping up 2017 one year out from MU69



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement