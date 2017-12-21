Satcube delivers game-changing performance



by Staff Writers



Gothenburg, Sweden (SPX) Dec 21, 2017



The Satcube Ku terminal is designed to meet the demand for broadband connectivity in remote areas without any need for engineering expertise.

Governments have long had access to man-pack terminals but organisations with shallower pockets couldn't afford them. Now cutting-edge Swedish manufacturer, Satcube, has successfully demonstrated its light-weight, affordable terminal which combines high throughput and extreme portability.

The test was performed in cooperation with Intelsat and UHP Network, using the UHP 200 modem. The terminal's efficiency was demonstrated by requiring only 5 MHz bandwidth to deliver the 10 Mbps of throughput over Intelsat 29e, one of the Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites.

"We are excited to show the outstanding performance from a small integrated terminal that takes less then a minute to point. We strive to make it as easy to buy and use as an iPhone," says Jakob Kallmer, founder of Satcube.

Optimised for use with High Throughput Satellites, the terminal weighs only 8 kilos and can be carried onto planes as cabin luggage.

