SSTL to build UrtheDaily Constellation for UrtheCast

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Guildford UK (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
A signed contract for the Earth Observation satellites for the UrtheDaily Constellation was announced by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) and UrtheCast of Canada. The UrtheDaily Constellation, planned for launch in 2020, will be capable of scientific-grade quality, multispectral imagery, high-resolution, targeted specifically at geoanalytics applications.
The UrtheDaily spacecraft are based on the SSTL-250 platform and will be built by SSTL at its facilities in Guildford UK. The spacecraft will deliver high-resolution imagery using spectral bands, which have been specifically selected to match Landsat-8, Sentinel-2, RapidEye and Deimos-1 bands to ease cross-calibration with trusted references and to minimise the effects of aospheric variations.
Wade Larson, President and CEO of UrtheCast commented "I am delighted to be announcing the UrtheDaily Constellation contract has been placed swith SSTL, the world leader in the design and manufacture of small satellites.
"Our two companies have developed a close synergy, and our combined experience and expertise has resulted in a space systems architecture for the UrtheDaily Constellation that will deliver exceptional data quality for a range of geoanalytics products."
Andrew Cawthorne, Director of Earth Observation at SSTL said "We have worked closely with UrtheCast to develop an imaging system capable of detecting subtle changes on the planet, and we are very much looking forward to supplying the satellites for this landmark Earth Observation constellation."
SSTL is a leading supplier of LEO missions to commercial owner operators: previous missions include Beijing-1, platforms for the 5 satellite RapidEye constellation, Deimos-1, exactView-1, KazEOSAT-2, and the 3-satellite TripleSat constellation.
Washington (UPI) Nov 15, 2017
Phytoplankton are proliferating along the coast of New Zealand's South Island. The bloom was photographed this week by the camera on NASA's Aqua satellite. The space agency shared the image on Wednesday. While temperatures drop and days lengthen on the north half of Earth to the equator, the Southern Hemisphere is awakening to spring. The warming temperatures and increased sunlight can ... read more
Related Links
UrtheCast
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement