Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
SLS Core Stage Production Continues for Rocket's First Flight
 by Staff Writers
 Michoud MS (SPX) Jun 26, 2017


Click here for an extended photo essay with detailed images and captions.

Throughout NASA's 43-acre rocket factory, the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, engineers are building all five parts of the Space Launch System's core stage.

For the first SLS flight for deep space exploration with NASA's Orion spacecraft, major structural manufacturing is complete on three parts: the forward skirt, the intertank and the engine section. Test articles, which are structurally similar to flight hardware, and are used to qualify the core stage for flight, are in various stages of production and testing.

"One of the most challenging parts of building the world's most powerful rocket has been making the largest rocket stage ever manufactured for the first time," said Steve Doering, the SLS stages manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. "The 212-foot-tall core stage is a new design made with innovative welding tools and techniques."

To build the rocket's fuel tanks, Boeing, the prime contractor for the SLS core stage, is joining some of the thickest parts ever built with self-reacting friction stir welding. NASA and Boeing engineers and materials scientists have scrutinized the weld confidence articles and developed new weld parameters for making the liquid oxygen and hydrogen tanks for the first SLS mission.

Resuming Welding in the Vertical Assembly Center
 The Vertical Assembly Center, the large robotic tool where core stage parts are welded to form major structures, is expected to resume manufacturing next week. NASA halted production in early May after a liquid oxygen tank dome was inadvertently damaged during pre-weld preparations on the infeeder tool. This equipment is what positions the large dome for welding, or feeds it into the tank.

While the mishap investigation is still wrapping up, NASA and Boeing fully inspected the impacted dome and found while the hardware sustained minor damage, it is usable for its original purpose as part of a structural test article. The infeeder tool did sustain some damage during the incident and repairs to the tool are complete. Welding is resuming to finish construction of the liquid oxygen test article by adding the aft, or bottom, dome. Upon completion, the tank will undergo inspection for any flaws, final processing and proof testing.

In another area of the factory, domes and segments for the flight liquid oxygen tank await their turn to be joined on the VAC, and Boeing is now completing welding domes and barrels that will make up the liquid hydrogen tank for flight.

Recently, major structural construction was completed on flight hardware for the one part of the core stage structure not welded. The intertank walls are too thick to be welded, so its eight panels are connected with 7,500 bolts.

The walls have to be extremely strong because of the force it feels from the solid rocket boosters attached to it. To complete assembly on the inside of the core stage, the team is outfitting the intertank along with the flight forward skirt and the engine section structures, with avionics, wire harnesses, tubing, sensors, and propulsion systems. Preparing Hardware for Testing

NASA and Boeing continue to prepare existing hardware for tests to help ensure success of the first SLS flight and crew safety on future missions. Before the tanks are hooked up to feed propellant to the four RS-25 engines or through a test stand propellant system, the tanks have to be cleaned to avoid any contamination.

Though the liquid hydrogen structural test article is not fueled, the tank has recently been moved to the cleaning cell to certify the process ahead of the flight tank.

The first structural test article for SLS, an engine section which is similar to the flight article located at the bottom of the rocket's core stage, is being installed on a test stand at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Hydraulic cylinders will push, pull, twist and bend the engine test article to validate the design and ensure it can withstand the pressure expected during launch and ascent.

"We are conducting the largest NASA launch vehicle test campaign since space shuttle development," said John Honeycutt, the SLS program manager at Marshall.

"The team is focused on delivering hardware to the pad for the first launch. We just completed integrated structural testing for the stage that will send Orion out beyond the moon on the first flight.

"Now, we'll be putting the core stage parts through the paces to gain an in-depth understanding of the rocket we are building for the first time as we expose parts of it to the extreme conditions of spaceflight."

ROCKET SCIENCE
Developing Landing Tech for Space
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jun 23, 2017
 Canyons, craters and cracked ice fields on other worlds might be hiding exciting scientific discoveries. But how do we get spacecraft to land on dangerous, uneven terrain? A new NASA video explains how cutting-edge technologies could help. A system called the CoOperative Blending of Autonomous Landing Technologies (COBALT) is being developed in the Mojave Desert, with participation from se ... read more
Related Links
 Space Launch System
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Return to the blue

 Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
ROCKET SCIENCE
Orbex reveals space rocket factory

 Developing Landing Tech for Space

 OHB Italia sign contract to launch PRISMA Italian satellite with Arianespace

 Arianespace to orbit Airbus' upcoming constellation of observation satellites
ROCKET SCIENCE
No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars

 Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp

 Opportunity Straightens Wheel, Resumes Driving

 India's Mars Orbiter Mission Completes First 1,000 Earth Days
ROCKET SCIENCE
With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
Gravitational wave mission selected, planet-hunting mission moves forward

 Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness

 Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS
ROCKET SCIENCE
A new virtual approach to science in space

 Helium droplets offer new precision to single-molecule laser measurement

 Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

 New computing system takes its cues from human brain
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Hunt for Earth-like Planets

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets

 NASA releases Kepler Survey Catalog with 100s of new exoplanet candidates

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System

 New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement