Russia's 'Sova' Atmospheric Satellite Starts Flight Tests - Research Fund

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jul 03, 2017
The first Russian atmospheric satellite dubbed "Sova" (Owl) with a high-aspect ratio flexible wing began flight tests at an altitude of 49,000-65,000 feet, an official with the Advanced Research Fund told Sputnik.
"The tested prototype of the 'Sova' atmospheric satellite should confirm the correctness of the laid technical solutions and demonstrate the achieved qualities of the apparatus," the official said Thursday.
The Sova is designed for months-long flights at stratospheric altitudes, and its application is in ensuring communication in hard-to-reach areas, retransmitting data, monitoring the Earth's surface and terrestrial space, the official explained.
Source: Sputnik News
Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017
A crowdsourcing project at the University of Nottingham, England which aims to - via satellite imagery - identify notorious sites that could be involved in modern slavery globally, has attracted a number of online volunteers. "Slavery is at the root of much of the natural world's destruction." This is an extract taken from the book, Blood and Earth, by Professor Kevin Bales, author and le ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement