Russia's 'Sova' Atmospheric Satellite Starts Flight Tests - Research Fund



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Jul 03, 2017



The first Russian atmospheric satellite dubbed "Sova" (Owl) with a high-aspect ratio flexible wing began flight tests at an altitude of 49,000-65,000 feet, an official with the Advanced Research Fund told Sputnik.

"The tested prototype of the 'Sova' atmospheric satellite should confirm the correctness of the laid technical solutions and demonstrate the achieved qualities of the apparatus," the official said Thursday.

The Sova is designed for months-long flights at stratospheric altitudes, and its application is in ensuring communication in hard-to-reach areas, retransmitting data, monitoring the Earth's surface and terrestrial space, the official explained.

Source: Sputnik News

