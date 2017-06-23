Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future



by Staff Writers



Novosibirsk (Sputnik) Jun 23, 2017



India's delegation is participating in the forum as the event's partner for the first time. The event is attended by India's Defense and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday he was not ruling out that Indian astronauts could be trained with the help of the Russia's Roscosmos space corporation in the future.

"In the future, it is possible to train Indian astronauts on the basis of Roscosmos," Rogozin said at the meeting of the Russian-Indian cooperation committee during the Fifth International Forum of Technological Development (Technoprom).

The three-day forum started on Tuesday with Rogozin heading the organizing committee. The forum is being focused on enhancing the Russian economy's competitiveness and realization of the Russian defense's potential for high-technology civil production.

Source: Sputnik News

