Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACE TRAVEL
Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future
 by Staff Writers
 Novosibirsk (Sputnik) Jun 23, 2017


India's delegation is participating in the forum as the event's partner for the first time. The event is attended by India's Defense and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday he was not ruling out that Indian astronauts could be trained with the help of the Russia's Roscosmos space corporation in the future.

"In the future, it is possible to train Indian astronauts on the basis of Roscosmos," Rogozin said at the meeting of the Russian-Indian cooperation committee during the Fifth International Forum of Technological Development (Technoprom).

The three-day forum started on Tuesday with Rogozin heading the organizing committee. The forum is being focused on enhancing the Russian economy's competitiveness and realization of the Russian defense's potential for high-technology civil production.

India's delegation is participating in the forum as the event's partner for the first time. The event is attended by India's Defense and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
 Bethesda MD (SPX) Jun 19, 2017
 A strong future Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) workforce is vital to sending humans to Mars, yet a new survey commissioned by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shows about a third of U.S. middle school and high school teachers (36 percent) see enthusiasm from their students about STEM learning. To help address these findings, today the company unveiled new resources as part of ... read more
Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Plants to feed Earth and beyond

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Orion Kicks Off Summer with Series of Safety Tests

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
SPACE TRAVEL
Arianespace to orbit Airbus' upcoming constellation of observation satellites

 Arianespace signs its initial launch contract for the new Vega C launcher

 OHB Italia sign contract to launch PRISMA Italian satellite with Arianespace

 India's 'Baahubali' GSLV MK III Lifts Less Luggage Than Lighter Rockets
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA, French Space Agency Express Commitment to Joint Exploration

 Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp

 Martian Crater Provides Reminder of Apollo Moonwalk

 MAVEN's top 10 discoveries at Mars
SPACE TRAVEL
China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites
SPACE TRAVEL
Gravitational wave mission selected, planet-hunting mission moves forward

 Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness

 Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS
SPACE TRAVEL
Magnetic space tug could target dead satellites

 Study explains how jewel scarab beetles appear golden

 New computing system takes its cues from human brain

 Northrop Grumman tests flat-panel radar
SPACE TRAVEL
New Hunt for Earth-like Planets

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets

 NASA releases Kepler Survey Catalog with 100s of new exoplanet candidates

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered
SPACE TRAVEL
King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System

 New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target

 A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement