AEROSPACE
Russian defense ministry shows off Su-35S maneuverability
 by Ryan Maass
 Moscow (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


Boeing contracted for P-8A research and sustainment
Washington (UPI) Feb 16, 2017 - The U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a $68.6 million task order to conduct research, development, integration and testing to support the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The task order includes software updates, acoustics system and subsystem software sustainment, defect correction, and additional modernization services for the naval plane.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be conducted in Huntington Beach, Calif., and Patuxent River, Md., with an estimated completion date of January 2022.

Boeing received $6 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the contract award. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The P-8A Poseidon is an aircraft developed for the U.S. Navy to conduct long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare missions. The plane can also support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

In addition to the Navy, the aircraft has also been procured by armed forces in India, Australia and Britain.

The Russian Ministry of Defense recently demonstrated the flight capabilities of its Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jet.

In a video released by the ministry, an Su-35S takes off from a runway and performs various flight maneuvers.

The Su-35S is a revamped version of the Su-35, a plane built to replace Soviet-era Su-27 fighters. The Russian government and its state-owned aerospace enterprise Sukhoi market the aircraft as a 4++-generation fighter.

The single-seat jet is powered by twin 117S engines developed by NPO Saturn Research Association. Sukhoi says the engines use 5th-generation technologies to boost special-mode thrust capabilities by 16 percent.

The Su-35S features a 4,970-pound ordnance payload capacity with 12 weapon stations, and is designed to carry long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles. The plane also comes equipped with an updated radar control system featuring a phased antenna array.

Dassault to offer Rafale fighter to Indian navy
Bengaluru, India (UPI) Feb 16, 2017 - Dassault Aviation of France plans to bid on a contract to supply 57 fighter jets to the Indian Navy, the Press Trust of India reported.

Eric Trappier, chief executive officer of Dassault Aviation, was quoted as telling the agency of the company's planned bid while attending the Aero India 2017 air show.

"We are the only company to have strictly the same aircraft for our air force and for our navy. Our Rafale for the navy and the air force are same," he said.

Dassault Aviation recently won a $9.28 billion contract to supply Rafale fighters to the Indian air force.

The Indian navy last month had issued a Request for Information from aircraft manufacturers after deciding to kill an earlier plan to purchase a naval version of the indigenous Tejas fighter.

"In case we have the new contract for the navy, we will benefit from the local implementation of the Rafale production [for the air force]," Trappier said.

Dassault has already begun manufacturing the initial lot of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian air force.


