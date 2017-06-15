Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TIME AND SPACE
Russian Spektr-RG mission to identify 3 billin black holes after 2018 launch
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 15, 2017


The space observatory Spektr-RG is slated for launch from Baikonur in March 2018 aboard the Proton-M rocket, which will take 100 days to transport the satellite to its position 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at the second Lagrange point, or L2.

The Spektr-RG (Spectrum Roentgen Gamma) space mission, slated to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome net year, will help to draw up a map of the universe including three million black holes, project scientist Rashid Sunyaev said.

The Spektr-RG (Spectrum Roentgen Gamma) space mission intends to map at least three million black holes across the Universe, project astrophysicist Rashid Sunyaev said during an award ceremony at the Kremlin on Monday.

"The aim of this observatory is very simple: to create a detailed map of the entire universe with millions of sources," Sunyaev said, RIA Novosti reported.

"One of the goals is that we will see at least three million supermassive black holes in the sky. We will put them on the map and people will know where the black holes are."

The space observatory is slated for launch from Baikonur in March 2018 aboard the Proton-M rocket, which will take 100 days to transport the satellite to its position 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at the second Lagrange point, or L2.

Instead of orbiting the Earth, the spaceship will remain in a fixed position in L2, a location in space where gravitational forces and the orbital motion of the Sun and Earth balance each other.

The observatory is fitted with two X-ray mirror telescopes, eROSITA and ART-XC, which detect X-rays in the energy range of 0.2 - 12.0 keV and 6 - 30 keV respectively.

A joint project between Roscosmos and the German Aerospace Center, Spektr-RG will perform the imaging all-sky survey in the medium energy X-ray range up to 10 keV with an unprecedented spectral and angular resolution.

"Both these telescopes have been stored for five months waiting for assembly at the NPO Lavochkin aerospace company. After final checks, they will be docked on the satellite and Russia will launch the satellite to the second Lagrange point - an area in which the Sun, Earth and Moon will always be on one side of the satellite," the scientist explained.

The study aims to detect gamma rays and X-rays in order to map 50-100 thousand galaxy clusters and up to three million distant galactic nuclei.

It is thought that black holes lie at the center of every galaxy, and the luminosity that comes from the accretion disk of cold dust and gas that surrounds them is an important cosmic X-ray source.

Spektr-RG will also carry out a detailed study of the physics of galactic X-ray sources like pre-main sequence stars, supernova remnants and X-ray binaries. The latter comprise a normal star and a collapsed star, a binary that gives off X-rays as gravity from the collapsed star attracts and heats material from the normal star.

Source: Sputnik News

TIME AND SPACE
RIT study suggests dying stars give newborn black holes a swift kick
 Rochester NY (SPX) Jun 06, 2017
 New information gleaned from gravitational wave observations is helping scientists understand what happens when massive stars die and transform into black holes. Rochester Institute of Technology researcher Richard O'Shaughnessy and collaborators reanalyzed the merging black holes detected by LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) on Dec. 26, 2016. "Using essentia ... read more
Related Links
 Spectrum Roentgen Gamma
 Understanding Time and Space
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TIME AND SPACE
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 NASA Prepares for Future Space Exploration with International Undersea Crew
TIME AND SPACE
NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS

 Proton returns to flight with US satellite after 12 month hiatus

 Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite

 Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload
TIME AND SPACE
Walkabout Above 'Perseverance Valley'

 Window to a watery past on Mars

 NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley
TIME AND SPACE
What China's space ambitions have to do with politics

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop

 China to open space station to scientists worldwide

 China achieves key breakthrough in multiple launch vehicles
TIME AND SPACE
Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith
TIME AND SPACE
Cloudy with a chance of radiation: NASA studies simulated radiation

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs
TIME AND SPACE
The Art of Exoplanets

 A planet hotter than most stars

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 ALMA Finds Ingredient of Life Around Infant Sun-like Stars
TIME AND SPACE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement