Russian MoD to Further Develop Plesetsk Cosmodrome Infrastructure

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 24, 2017
The Russian Defense Ministry will further develop the infrastructure of the Russian spaceport Plesetsk to increase the number of yearly satellite launches, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.
According to the minister, the infrastructure on Plesetsk Cosmodrome has significantly improved in recent years, currently allowing Russia to launch satellites from the spaceport for military and dual purpose usage.
"The work on modernization of Plesetsk Cosmodrome's infrastructure will continue in order to enlarge Russian orbital grouping of spacecraft," Shoigu said.
The Plesetsk Cosmodrome is a launch site developed by the Soviet Union primarily for intercontinental ballistic missile tests in the late 1950s. The spaceport is located in Russia's northern region of Arkhangelsk.
Since 2011, the cosmodrome has undergone facilities modernization. In 2016, a total of five spacecraft were launched from Plesetsk, in comparison to 11 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which Russia has leased until 2050.
Source: Sputnik News
Cape Canaveral AFS, FL (SPX) Apr 20, 2017
The U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing supported NASA's successful launch of Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 here April 18 at 11:11 a.m. ET. The Atlas V rocket is carrying Cygnus cargo vessel OA-7, the S.S. John Glenn, on the seventh operational cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station in support of N ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement