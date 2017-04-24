Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Russian MoD to Further Develop Plesetsk Cosmodrome Infrastructure
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 24, 2017


The Plesetsk Cosmodrome is a launch site developed by the Soviet Union primarily for intercontinental ballistic missile tests in the late 1950s.

The Russian Defense Ministry will further develop the infrastructure of the Russian spaceport Plesetsk to increase the number of yearly satellite launches, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

According to the minister, the infrastructure on Plesetsk Cosmodrome has significantly improved in recent years, currently allowing Russia to launch satellites from the spaceport for military and dual purpose usage.

"The work on modernization of Plesetsk Cosmodrome's infrastructure will continue in order to enlarge Russian orbital grouping of spacecraft," Shoigu said.

The Plesetsk Cosmodrome is a launch site developed by the Soviet Union primarily for intercontinental ballistic missile tests in the late 1950s. The spaceport is located in Russia's northern region of Arkhangelsk.

Since 2011, the cosmodrome has undergone facilities modernization. In 2016, a total of five spacecraft were launched from Plesetsk, in comparison to 11 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which Russia has leased until 2050.

Source: Sputnik News

ROCKET SCIENCE
45th SW supports Atlas V OA-7 launch
 Cape Canaveral AFS, FL (SPX) Apr 20, 2017
 The U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing supported NASA's successful launch of Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 here April 18 at 11:11 a.m. ET. The Atlas V rocket is carrying Cygnus cargo vessel OA-7, the S.S. John Glenn, on the seventh operational cargo delivery flight to the International Space Station in support of N ... read more
Related Links
 Roscosmos
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Russian, American two-man crew reaches ISS

 Russian, American two-man crew blasts off to ISS

 NASA Engages the Next Generation with HUNCH

 Orbital ATK launches cargo to space station
ROCKET SCIENCE
Alaska Aerospace Pursuing Asian Small Satellite Launch Market

 India to Launch Carrier Rocket With Higher Payload Capacity in May

 Aerojet Rocketdyne completes qualification tests on reusable rocket engine

 Russian MoD to Further Develop Plesetsk Cosmodrome Infrastructure
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers Produce Detailed Map of Potential Mars Rover Landing Site

 Mars Rover Opportunity Leaves 'Tribulation'

 Mars spacecraft's first missions face delays, NASA says

 France, Japan aim to land probe on Mars moon
ROCKET SCIENCE
Tianzhou-1 space truck soars into orbit

 China launches first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1

 Ticking Boxes with Tianzhou

 Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017
ROCKET SCIENCE
Airbus and Intelsat team up for more capacity

 Commercial Space Operators To Canada: "We're Here, and We can Help"

 Antenna Innovation Benefits the Government Customer

 Ukraine in talks with ESA to become member
ROCKET SCIENCE
Lockheed Martin secures $1.6 billion contract for counterfire radars

 Tiny Probes Hold Big Promise for Future NASA Missions

 Call for a sustainable future in space

 By listening to optical 'noise,' researchers discover new way to track hidden objects
ROCKET SCIENCE
Oceans Galore: Most Habitable Planets May Lack Dry Land

 Potentially Habitable Super-Earth is a Prime Target for Atmospheric Study

 Evidence for Habitable Region Within Saturn's Moon Enceladus

 Science fiction horror wriggles into reality with discovery of giant sulfur-powered shipworm
ROCKET SCIENCE
ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

 Cold' Great Spot discovered on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement