Russian Helicopters in talks with India for 200 aircraft

by Ryan Maass
Moscow (UPI) Feb 20, 2017
Russian Helicopters is in talks with the government of India for the potential sale of 200 helicopters to support various security roles.
Representatives for the state-owned defense enterprise say both parties are finalizing the terms of the contract. Under the current draft, 140 of the rotorcraft will be built in India.
The remaining 60 will be supplied by the company's existing facilities in Russia.
"We are now discussing terms and conditions for the contract and copter configuration," Russian Helicopters deputy CEO Igor Chechikov told Indian media.
"We expect to produce more helicopters from India, given the country's demand for a wide range of defense and security related equipment."
The move supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make In India" initiative, an effort to boost domestic economic output.
Once a contract is finalized, Russian Helicopters will work alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to deliver the rotorcraft to the Indian government.
India already operates more than 450 Russian-made helicopters, all of which were delivered over the past three decades.
News of the developing contract comes as Russian Helicopters announced it is developing an after-sales service format in India.
Pakistan orders more AW139 helos from Leonardo
The company did not disclose the number of rotorcraft included in its latest order. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2017.
Leonardo says the purchase expands Pakistan's existing AW139 fleet, adding the rotorcraft's high performance capabilities under extreme weather conditions make it a good fit for the country's operational environment.
The AW139 helicopter is a multirole aircraft designed for emergency response and search-and-rescue operations.
Its military variant, designated the AW139M, is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 engines, and can be piloted by one or two pilots in addition to carrying 10 troops.
Leonardo adds the helicopter features the largest cabin volume in its class to accommodate two to four stretchers to support emergency response missions.
