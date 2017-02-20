Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Russian Helicopters in talks with India for 200 aircraft
 by Ryan Maass
 Moscow (UPI) Feb 20, 2017


Second Lockheed Martin T-50A completes first flight
Greenville, S.C. (UPI) Feb 20, 2017 - Lockheed Martin's second T-50A performed its inaugural flight from the company's operations center in Greenville, S.C.

The event supports the company's bid for the U.S. Air Force's T-X competition, an effort to procure a next-generation trainer jet. The Air Force is looking for a fast, two-seat plane to replace the aging Northrop Grumman T-38 Talon aircraft.

Lockheed Martin says the T-50A represents the most affordable and reliable option to fulfill this role. The company announced plans to enter the aircraft into the competition in February 2016.

The T-50A is designed to bridge the gap between 4th- and 5th-generation fighter jet technology. If the Air Force moves forward with Lockheed Martin's offer, pilots will be trained to fly the F-22 Raptor and the 5th-generation F-35 Lightning II.

The jet is based on the T-50, which has accumulated over 200,000 flight hours and trained over 1,800 pilots.

Lockheed Martin is also offering its T-50A Ground-Based Training System, a simulator designed to provide immersive instruction for pilots prior to taking flight.

Russian Helicopters is in talks with the government of India for the potential sale of 200 helicopters to support various security roles.

Representatives for the state-owned defense enterprise say both parties are finalizing the terms of the contract. Under the current draft, 140 of the rotorcraft will be built in India.

The remaining 60 will be supplied by the company's existing facilities in Russia.

"We are now discussing terms and conditions for the contract and copter configuration," Russian Helicopters deputy CEO Igor Chechikov told Indian media.

"We expect to produce more helicopters from India, given the country's demand for a wide range of defense and security related equipment."

The move supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make In India" initiative, an effort to boost domestic economic output.

Once a contract is finalized, Russian Helicopters will work alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to deliver the rotorcraft to the Indian government.

India already operates more than 450 Russian-made helicopters, all of which were delivered over the past three decades.

News of the developing contract comes as Russian Helicopters announced it is developing an after-sales service format in India.

Pakistan orders more AW139 helos from Leonardo
Rome (UPI) Feb 20, 2017 - Leonardo received an order from Pakistan's Ministry of Defense to deliver additional AW139 helicopters for transport and utility purposes.

The company did not disclose the number of rotorcraft included in its latest order. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2017.

Leonardo says the purchase expands Pakistan's existing AW139 fleet, adding the rotorcraft's high performance capabilities under extreme weather conditions make it a good fit for the country's operational environment.

The AW139 helicopter is a multirole aircraft designed for emergency response and search-and-rescue operations.

Its military variant, designated the AW139M, is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 engines, and can be piloted by one or two pilots in addition to carrying 10 troops.

Leonardo adds the helicopter features the largest cabin volume in its class to accommodate two to four stretchers to support emergency response missions.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
GE Aviation reveals $4B investment in U.S. operations
 Evendale, Ohio (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
 GE Aviation invested $4.3 billion in its expanding U.S. operations during the 2011 to 2016 period and another $1.1 billion internationally. The U.S. investments include $214 million to establish five new plants in Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, Indiana and Alabama, the company said GE Aviation also has upgraded current U.S. operations. Facilities in North Carolina and New ... read more

AEROSPACE
Endurance athletes: Swig mouthwash for improved performance

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space
AEROSPACE
SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5

 India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
AEROSPACE
Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years

 Scientists shortlist three landing sites for Mars 2020

 ISRO saves its Mars mission spacecraft from eclipse

 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter plays crucial role in search for landing sites
AEROSPACE
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
AEROSPACE
Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm

 Why it's time for Australia to launch its own space agency
AEROSPACE
NASA and MIT collaborate to develop space-based quantum-dot spectrometer

 Lasers could give space research its broadband moment

 Cooling roofs and other structures with no energy

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch
AEROSPACE
Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones

 Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks
AEROSPACE
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement