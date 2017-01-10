Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
Russian Defense Ministry discusses aircraft modernization plans
 by Ryan Maass
 Moscow (UPI) Jan 10, 2017


Russian defense officials discussed modernization efforts for the country's Tu-160 bomber and several spacecraft during a recent teleconference.

The meeting was held by Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu alongside other military leaders. Attendants discussed ideas for upgrading the Krasmash company's technological capabilities in addition to Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Krasmash is a Russian-based defense and aerospace contractor in operation since 2008. The company's work includes ordinance manufacturing in addition to naval, aircraft, anti-aircraft, tank, and artillery products.

The Tu-160 strategic bomber, designated the Blackjack by NATO, is considered the world's largest operational bomber. The aircraft measures 177 feet in length, with a 116-foot wingspan.

In a Facebook post, the ministry also disclosed recovery of production plans for several spacecraft including the Lotos-S and Pion NKS.

Shoigu said the production efforts are essential for the Kremlin's intervention efforts in Syria.

"Yesterday I listened to a speech by one of my foreign counterparts in a faraway country. He said that Russia's contribution to the fight against terrorism in Syria and in the region was equal to zero," he said, referring to the Pentagon. "I might have subscribed to what he said in a sense only if a) that counterpart of mine had not picked the wrong country; and b) had been more accurate in his comments."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AEROSPACE
U.S. Air Force upgrades A-10C search capability
 Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Alaska (UPI) Jan 9, 2017
 U.S. Air Force personnel have installed new lightweight airborne recovery systems on select A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft. Technicians at the Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona have so far integrated new systems on 19 A-10 fighters. The upgrade efforts began in late 2016, with work conducted by the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group. "This urgent operat ... read more

AEROSPACE
Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped

 NASA Assigns Upcoming Space Station Crew Members

 Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

 Space station battery replacements to begin New Year's Eve
AEROSPACE
SpaceX sets launch date for Falcon 9 RTF

 NASA testing SLS for transonic behavior

 Mission contracts secure Commercial Crew operations for coming years

 SpaceX concluded accident investigation, to start launching rockets again
AEROSPACE
Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity

 Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'
AEROSPACE
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
AEROSPACE
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
AEROSPACE
RADA contracted for high energy laser radars

 Southwestern alumna becomes orbital debris scientist at NASA

 Rice U probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength

 Au naturel catalyst mimics nature to break tenacious carbon-hydrogen bond
AEROSPACE
The blob can learn and teach

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Exciting new creatures discovered on ocean floor
AEROSPACE
York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement