Russian Defense Ministry discusses aircraft modernization plans

by Ryan Maass
Moscow (UPI) Jan 10, 2017
Russian defense officials discussed modernization efforts for the country's Tu-160 bomber and several spacecraft during a recent teleconference.
The meeting was held by Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu alongside other military leaders. Attendants discussed ideas for upgrading the Krasmash company's technological capabilities in addition to Tu-160 strategic bombers.
Krasmash is a Russian-based defense and aerospace contractor in operation since 2008. The company's work includes ordinance manufacturing in addition to naval, aircraft, anti-aircraft, tank, and artillery products.
The Tu-160 strategic bomber, designated the Blackjack by NATO, is considered the world's largest operational bomber. The aircraft measures 177 feet in length, with a 116-foot wingspan.
In a Facebook post, the ministry also disclosed recovery of production plans for several spacecraft including the Lotos-S and Pion NKS.
Shoigu said the production efforts are essential for the Kremlin's intervention efforts in Syria.
"Yesterday I listened to a speech by one of my foreign counterparts in a faraway country. He said that Russia's contribution to the fight against terrorism in Syria and in the region was equal to zero," he said, referring to the Pentagon. "I might have subscribed to what he said in a sense only if a) that counterpart of mine had not picked the wrong country; and b) had been more accurate in his comments."
