Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Russian Astronomers Show Big Asteroid Approaching the Earth
 by Staff Writers
 Kaliningrad (Sputnik) Nov 20, 2017


illustration only

The astronomer community at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University used its own Astro-Model simulation environment to produce a virtual image of object 3200 Phaethon approaching the Earth, plus the expected Geminids meteor shower.

December 17, 2017 will see an interesting astronomic event in the form of object 3200 Phaethon approaching our planet. This is a fairly large asteroid nearly 5 kilometers in diameter, which will fly past the Earth within 10 million kilometers, close by space standards.

The asteroid derives its name from its unusual orbit that in perihelia brings it closer to the Sun than any other named asteroid (20 million kilometers). To compare: Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun in the Solar system, is 46 million kilometers from the Sun.

Yet another interesting detail is that object 3200 is accompanied by the Geminids meteor shower, which is at its most active on December 13-14, when as many as 100 meteors flicker in the sky and burn in the atmosphere without causing any harm. From time to time, observers will also see bright bolides. The meteor shower will be visible every year; Phaethon itself has had a number of close approaches to Earth.

"Based on the evidence, this asteroid was a bigger object before, but its many approaches to the Sun have caused it to crumble into smaller pieces that ended up forming the meteor shower. If so, the asteroid itself is the residue of a comet nucleus.

This theory is corroborated by its extremely elongated orbit, which now brings it closer than Mercury to the Sun, and takes it farther away than Mars," Alexei Baigashov, head of the Astronomer Community (AC) at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University said.

The Astro-Model program was developed by the AC's startup; it was chosen over the UMNIK program (Fund to Promote Scientific Small Businesses). It is an open virtual modeling environment using gaming scenarios to familiarize users with various physical laws of outer space. The program is widely used to teach a broad range of astronomic knowledge, from basic theory to virtual experiments with self-assigned terms. The image of Phaethon's encounter with Earth is one of the more vivid experiments using the Astro-Model.

Source: Sputnik News

IRON AND ICE
Dawn Explores Ceres' Interior Evolution
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 10, 2017
 Surface features on Ceres - the largest world between Mars and Jupiter - and its interior evolution have a closer relationship than one might think. A recent study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, analyzed Ceres' surface features to reveal clues about the dwarf planet's interior evolution. Specifically, the study explored linear features - the chains of pits and small, secondary ... read more
Related Links
 Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe

 Robotic arm reaches out and grapples Cygnus

 SSL Selected to Conduct Power and Propulsion Study for NASA's Deep Space Gateway Concept

 MDA Selects AdaCore's GNAT Pro Assurance Development Platform for ISS Software
IRON AND ICE
SpaceX postpones launch of secretive Zuma mission

 NASA launches next-generation weather satellite

 Baikonur for Russia, Kazakhstan offers UAE Baikonur for launches

 Orbital ATK launches eighth cargo mission to space
IRON AND ICE
NASA Selects Instrument for Future International Mission to Martian Moons

 Fracture swarms on Mars driven by ancient tectonics

 New partnership on Mars drone applications research

 Russia's Roscosmos may take part in creation of 'Martian Town' in Dubai
IRON AND ICE
China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites
IRON AND ICE
Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval
IRON AND ICE
UW researchers ready for era of "big data" astronomy

 Lockheed Martin Achieves Long Range Discrimination Radar Critical Design Review On-Schedule

 The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 Scientific advances can make it easier to recycle plastics
IRON AND ICE
Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

 Lava or Not, Exoplanet 55 Cancri e Likely to have Atmosphere

 Closest temperate world orbiting quiet star discovered

 NASA plans mission to study why planets lose their atmospheres
IRON AND ICE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement