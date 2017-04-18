Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ICE WORLD
Russia reveals virtual tour of new Arctic military base
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 18, 2017


The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a virtual tour showcasing a newly constructed military base located in a remote area in the Arctic.

The tour, presented on the defense ministry's website, allows visitors to browse through various structures of the base. It does not depict or discuss any military hardware.

The release marks a notable departure from Kremlin tradition regarding military matters, which are typically highly classified. BBC News reports the facility is built to house 150 personnel for 18-month long deployments and that it is designed to withstand extremely cold temperatures.

The Kremlin considers the Arctic to be a strategic location for Russia's air defenses.

According to The Times, the base is comprised of living quarters, a gymnasium, a recreation room, and a movie theater.

The 14,000-square-foot installation is the second Arctic base to be constructed under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first to be constructed was the Northern Clover, located on Kotelny Island.

