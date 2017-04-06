Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
Russia Opens 1st Ground Station to Monitor Orbital Debris in Brazil
 by Staff Writers
 Rio De Janeiro (Sputnik) Apr 06, 2017


File image.

Russia's first ground station of the Automated Warning System on Hazardous Situations in Outer Space (ASPOS OKP) aimed at monitoring orbital debris was opened in Brazil, a spokesman of the Roscosmos state corporation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The main goal of the ASPOS OKP is to monitor dangerous approaches of the devices operating on orbit with orbital debris and to follow falling satellites... The facility is located at the Pico dos Dias Observatory [in Brazil's western Minas Gerais state]," the spokesman said.

He added that the Brazilian facility was the first of the four specialized centers being created by Roscosmos for the needs of the ASPOS OKP.

The opening ceremony was attended by the leadership of Roscosmos, including the corporation's head Igor Komarov, as well as the representatives of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), the country's science ministry and the National Astrophysics Laboratory (LNA).

Source: Sputnik News

TECH SPACE
Space blanket floats away during historic spacewalk
 Miami (AFP) March 30, 2017
 A space blanket floated away from American astronaut Peggy Whitson on Thursday as she made a historic spacewalk outside the International Space Station, setting a new record for the most spacewalks by a woman. The crew was not in danger due to the mishap, which occurred when Whitson was trying to fold up a bulky cloth cover, known as an axial shield, and put it in a bag. The incident bri
