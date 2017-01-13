Ruptured oxidant tank likely cause of Progress accident

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 13, 2017
A ruptured oxidant tank on the third stage of a carrier rocket most likely caused a recent accident involving a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday.
The Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere and its debris fell in south Siberia's Tuva Republic after a faulty launch on board a Soyuz-U carrier rocket on December 1.
"Investigators have established that the most likely cause of the accident was a rupture of an oxidant tank on the third stage of the carrier rocket following the destruction of a 11D55 engine...," Roscosmos said in a statement.
The corporation will also unveil the safety plan for the upcoming launch of the Progress MS-05. The launch has been scheduled for February 21, 2017 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
++ Russian Space Agency Confirms Progress Cargo Spacecraft Burns Up in Atmosphere
Russian space agency Roscosmos has confirmed that Progress cargo spacecraft burned up it the atmosphere and its debris fell in south Siberia's Tuva Republic.
"As a result of an abnormal situation, the loss of the Progress cargo ship took place at an altitude of 190 kilometers [some 118 miles] above an unpopulated mountainous area in Tuva; most of the fragments burned up in the [Earth's] atmosphere, according to preliminary data," Roscosmos press service said.
Earlier in the day, a source told RIA Novosti that the debris of the Progress cargo spacecraft supposedly fell in Russia's Republic of Tuva in south Siberia.
Russia's Roscosmos space corporation reported earlier on Thursday it had lost telemetry exchange with the Progress MS-04 space freighter some six minutes after the launch on board a Soyuz carrier rocket. The Roscosmos press service stressed that the loss of the cargo ship will not affect the routine operations of the ISS and the crew.
A state commission currently analyzes the incident. "The loss of the cargo ship will not affect the routine operations of the ISS and the life of the crew."
Earlier in the day, Russian Soyuz-U carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome carrying the new Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft. The Progress space freighter has been carrying more than 2.6 metric tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 50 crew aboard the ISS.
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Roscosmos
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement