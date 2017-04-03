Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SPACE TRAVEL
Roscosmos hopes to continue cooperation with US
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 05, 2017


File image.

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos is hopeful to keep on cooperating with the United States on engine building under the new US administration, the corporation's head Igor Komarov told Sputnik following a meeting with the NASA representatives in Colorado Springs.

"We hope that our collaboration in the sphere of engine building will continue," Komarov said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

When asked about the prospects of US-Russia cooperation and possibility of attitude change on the issue of RD-180 issues under the Trump administration, he said, "We don't see any changes in the NASA policies, and this is the government organization we are working with."

He pointed out that agreement has been reached with NASA to continue several projects.

"Today we met with the NASA officials, and agreed to continue the existing projects, including on space exploration, work at the International Space Station as well as scientific projects," Komarov added.

Komarov is currently in the United States, for the first time in the capacity of the Roscosmos head, where he participates in the Annual Space Symposium.

Meanwhile, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos is in discussion with the Chinese counterparts on possible engine sales, the corporation's head Igor Komarov told Sputnik.

"There is an interest from the Chinese side in purchasing our engines. We are holding discussions," Komarov said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Moreover, the launch of Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket with US EchoStar-21 telecommunications satellite is planned for May 29, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov told Sputnik.

When asked to confirm whether the launch is expected to take place on May 29, Komarov said, "Yes, that's the planned date."

Source: Sputnik News

SPACE TRAVEL
Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos
 Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 03, 2017
 First flight of the Russian next-generation Federation spacecraft will be unmanned, the space vehicle will be guided by a robot named Fedor, Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said Friday. The Federation spacecraft has been designed to deliver up to four people and cargo to the Moon and space stations in low Earth orbits. The spacecraft's autonomous flight period is estimated at up ... read more
