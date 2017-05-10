Rolls-Royce to provide logistical, engineering support for the KC-130J

|
by Stephen Carlson
(UPI) May 10, 2017
Rolls-Royce has received a $78.7 million contract to provide logistical and engineering support for originally manufactured engines on the KC-130J tanker aircraft. The services will apply to the U.S. Marine Corps and aircraft in use by Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales program.
The work will primarily be completed in Indianapolis, with smaller contracts spread through other states, as well as Japan and Kuwait. The project is expected to be completed by May 2022.
The KC-130J Hercules is the latest variant of the tanker system, which has seen over 20,000 flight hours over Iraq. It is designed for mid-air refueling of a variety of aircraft, extending their range and operational time.
It is based on the original C-130 Hercules, a prop-driven cargo plane that has been in service with upgrades since 1954 and has been exported around the world.
The KC-130J can also play direct combat roles using the Harvest Hawk system. Harvest Hawk is a sophisticated surveillance, intelligence, and targeting unit that also gives the KC-130J the ability to launch laser-guided Hellfire and Griffin missiles. The system has seen use in Afghanistan.
