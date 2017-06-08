Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
Reusable craft are in CASIC's plans
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Jun 08, 2017


illustration only

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, one of the nation's major space contractors, said on Tuesday it is developing reusable spacecraft capable of taking off and landing at airports.

Liu Shiquan, deputy general manager of CASIC, told the 2017 Global Space Exploration Conference, which opened on Tuesday in Beijing, that the cutting-edge spacecraft's key technologies and major parts - such as its engine - have passed ground tests and the program is proceeding smoothly.

Yang Yuguang, a spaceflight expert and member of the International Astronautical Federation's Space Transportation Committee, said reusable spacecraft will have a wide range of applications, such as providing space tours for ordinary people, transporting astronauts, resupplying space stations as well as placing satellites into orbit.

Liu said the company also is designing a cargo re-entry spacecraft that will be used to transport cargo from a space station or space laboratory back to Earth, adding that the spacecraft will make its first flight in 2019.

In addition, CASIC's new-generation Kuaizhou 11 solid-fuel carrier rocket will make its maiden flight before the end of the year, expanding the contractor's share in the domestic and international commercial space market, Liu said.

In China, the term commercial space mission generally refers to one paid for by an entity other than a Chinese government or military department. Despite the country's long history of space exploration, commercial space missions are a new idea and are sought-after by State-owned space contractors eager to seize lucrative opportunities beside government-assigned tasks.

CASIC began to develop the Kuaizhou-series solid-fuel rockets in 2009, intending to form a low-cost, quick-response rocket family for the commercial launch market. It has launched three Kuaizhou rockets so far.

The company previously said the Kuaizhou 11 will have a liftoff weight of 78 metric tons and will be able to put a 1-ton payload into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 km, or a 1.5-ton payload into a low Earth orbit at an altitude of 400 km.

Also on Tuesday, Gao Hongwei, chairman of CASIC, said at the Global Innovation Summit 2017 in Beijing that his company places great importance on innovation and information technology. He said CASIC has formed the largest online cloud-based platform in the world by the number of registered enterprises and the website has been extensively assisting with the research and development and production for CASIC and other companies.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

DRAGON SPACE
China's 1st astronaut details projects for orbital station, manned lunar visit
 Beijing (XNA) Jun 08, 2017
 China will launch at least four manned missions with Shenzhou spacecraft before the end of 2022 to build a space station, according to a senior space official. Yang Liwei, deputy head of the China Manned Space Agency and the first Chinese astronaut in space, said on the sidelines of the 2017 Global Space Exploration Conference that the nation will start building its first manned space stat ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
Pence hails new NASA astronauts as 'best of us'

 John Glenn Cygnus departs ISS begins secondary mission

 Additional Astronaut on the Space Station Means Dozens of New Team Members on the Ground

 Roscosmos Says Cooperation With NASA Unaffected by 'Political Outbursts'
DRAGON SPACE
SpaceX's first recycled Dragon arrives at space station

 Russian rocket returns to service with launch of US satellite

 India shows off space prowess with launch of mega-rocket

 NASA awards Universal Stage Adapter contract for SLS
DRAGON SPACE
Study estimates amount of water needed to carve Martian valleys

 Opportunity Surveying the spillway into Perseverance Valley

 Collateral damage from cosmic rays increases cancer risks for Mars astronauts

 Curiosity Peels Back Layers on Ancient Martian Lake
DRAGON SPACE
China discloses Chang'e 5 lunar probe landing site

 China's 1st astronaut details projects for orbital station, manned lunar visit

 Spotlight: First China-designed experiment flies to space station

 News Analysis: U.S.-China space freeze may thaw with new commercial pathway
DRAGON SPACE
Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor

 Leading Global Air And Space Law Group Joins Reed Smith

 New Horizons for Alexander Gerst
DRAGON SPACE
Saudi deal for counterfire radars approved by U.S. State Department

 Study proves viability of quantum satellite communications

 Indian Space Agency to Work on Electric Propulsion for Large Satellites

 Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness
DRAGON SPACE
Discovery reveals planet almost as hot as the Sun

 A planet hotter than most stars

 Hubble's tale of 2 exoplanets - Nature vs nurture

 Astronomers discover alien world hotter than most stars
DRAGON SPACE
A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras

 NASA's Juno probe forces 'rethink' on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement