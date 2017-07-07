Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Researchers show how to make your own supernova
 by Staff Writers
 Oxford UK (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


Professor Justin Wark, Director of the Oxford Centre for High Energy Density Science (OxCHEDS), said: 'The Royal Society Exhibition provides an excellent platform to tell the public about the exciting research that is going on in the field of laboratory astrophysics - in particular it is a great opportunity to enthuse young people, who will be the next generation of scientists.'

One of the most extreme astrophysical events, Supernova explosions are the violent deaths of certain stars that scatter elements heavier than hydrogen and helium into surrounding space. Our own solar system is thought to have formed when a nearby supernova exploded distributing these elements into a cloud of hydrogen that then condensed to form our sun and the planets. In fact, the very atoms that make up our bodies were formed in the remnants of such an explosion.

Working in collaboration with Imperial College, London, and AWE Aldermaston the team, led in Oxford by Professor Gianluca Gregori of the Department of Physics, are currently demonstrating their research at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition, a week-long showcase of cutting-edge science from across the UK.

Witnessing and getting to grips with these experiments can help people to understand the inner workings of the Universe.Their 'How to make a supernova' exhibit will highlight how lasers like Orion can help us understand and appreciate the origins of the universe.

The team were able to mimic some the properties of these supernovae in the laboratory by using the most powerful lasers on earth, such as the ORION laser at AWE. Each output pulse from the laser only lasts for a few billionths of a second, but, in that time, the power it generates is equivalent to the output of the electricity grid of the whole planet.

The extremes of density and temperature produced by the lasers allow scientists to study how the supernova acts when it expands into space, and can also provide insight into how high energy particles from space are produced, how the magnetic field in the galaxy formed, and what the interior of a giant planet might look like.

Dr Jena Meinecke, Junior Research Fellow at the University Oxford, said: 'Lasers are so powerful today that we can actually recreate aspects of tiny supernovae that could fit in the palm of your hand! This allows us to answer fundamental questions such as 'What is the origin of magnetic fields in the universe?' Imagine the possibilities.

'Our research is helping us better understand some of the most powerful natural processes known to humankind, and more importantly, the origins of our universe.'

Professor Justin Wark, Director of the Oxford Centre for High Energy Density Science (OxCHEDS), said: 'The Royal Society Exhibition provides an excellent platform to tell the public about the exciting research that is going on in the field of laboratory astrophysics - in particular it is a great opportunity to enthuse young people, who will be the next generation of scientists.'

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Radioactive Elements in Cas A Suggest Neutrino-Driven Explosion
 Garching, Germany (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 Stars exploding as supernovae are the main sources of heavy chemical elements in the universe. In particular, radioactive atomic nuclei are synthesized in the hot, innermost regions during the explosion and can thus serve as probes of the unobservable physical processes that initiate the blast. Using elaborate computer simulations, a team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for As ... read more
Related Links
 University of Oxford
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

 NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
On the road to creating an electrodeless spacecraft propulsion engine

 Dragon Splashes Down to Complete Resupply Mission

 Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 80th consecutive success for Ariane 5 with launch of Hellas Sat, Inmarsat and ISRO
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media

 Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement