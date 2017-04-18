Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Raytheon speeds delivery and secures satellite weather data
 by Staff Writers
 Aurora CO (SPX) Apr 18, 2017


File image.

Raytheon has completed an upgrade and final testing of the data transport and processing system for the Joint Polar Satellite System Common Ground System which provides weather and environmental data used by NASA, NOAA, the U.S. Department of Defense and the agencies' international partners.

The upgrade accelerates data processing and dissemination, improves system availability and provides cybersecurity protection of the data and the CGS in support of the upcoming JPSS-1 launch as well as future satellite missions.

"The new system will output 11 terabytes of data a day being downlinked from the JPSS constellation," said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon's Navigation and Environmental Solutions. "JPSS CGS will speed up delivery of weather data to regional forecast centers that build weather models, track environmental aerosols and map polar ice movements."

The system upgrade precedes the final major step - an upgrade of the flight operations elements of the CGS - prior to the JPSS-1 launch scheduled for September 2017.

The Raytheon-built Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on JPSS-1, as well as the Raytheon-supported Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System used by NOAA for weather forecasting, rely on the JPSS CGS.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Japan counts down to cherry blossom fever
 Mito, Japan (AFP) April 1, 2017
 Japan's cherry blossom season kicks off boozy parties across the country and draws tourists from far and wide, but the annual coming-of-spring ritual isn't official until inspectors like Hisato Nishii sign off on it. Over the past few weeks, local weather offices have been sending civil servants like Nishii out to so-called barometer trees that signal when sakura - cherry blossom in Japanes ... read more
Related Links
 Raytheon
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Two Russians, one American land back on Earth from ISS

 You Say Tomato, I Say Tomatosphere: ISS Science to the Classroom

 NASA Invests in 22 Visionary Exploration Concepts

 No Roscosmos plans to send space tourists to ISS before 2020
EARTH OBSERVATION
Dream Chaser to use Europe's next-generation docking system

 Europe's largest sounding rocket launched from Esrange

 Bezos sells $1 bn in Amazon stock yearly to pay for rocket firm

 US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US
EARTH OBSERVATION
Mars spacecraft's first missions face delays, NASA says

 Opportunity Mars rover on the way to Perseverance Valley

 France, Japan aim to land probe on Mars moon

 NASA's MAVEN reveals Mars has metal in its atmosphere
EARTH OBSERVATION
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
EARTH OBSERVATION
Airbus and Intelsat team up for more capacity

 Commercial Space Operators To Canada: "We're Here, and We can Help"

 Antenna Innovation Benefits the Government Customer

 Ukraine in talks with ESA to become member
EARTH OBSERVATION
Humans to Mars Official NASA Goal, But What About Radiation

 Recent advances and new insights into quantum image processing

 NASA Fellow studies new heatshield-making technique

 Despite EU fines, Greece struggling to promote recycling
EARTH OBSERVATION
The earliest animals were marine jellies

 Scientists look for life's building blocks in outer space

 Earth-Sized 'Tatooine' Planets Could Be Habitable

 Distantly related fish find same evolutionary solution to dark water
EARTH OBSERVATION
ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons

 Hubble spots auroras on Uranus

 Cold' Great Spot discovered on Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement