Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
Qatar, France sign billion-dollar fighter jet deal amid Gulf crisis
 By David HARDING
 Doha (AFP) Dec 7, 2017


Qatar agreed Thursday to buy 12 French-built fighter jets, part of a multi-billion-dollar raft of deals announced as President Emmanuel Macron visited the emirate, hit by the Gulf's worst political crisis in years.

The 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) order for Dassault Aviation warplanes, with an option for 36 more, comes as Qatar faces a trade and diplomatic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

The deal was one of a slew of contracts together worth more than 11 billion euros ($13 billion) announced between Qatar and France on Thursday.

Qatar Airways announced a 5.5-billion-euro ($6.4-billion) deal to buy 50 Airbus A321 passenger planes, with an option for 36 more.

The two countries also signed a three-billion-euro ($3.5 billion) deal on the operation and maintenance of the Doha Metro, currently being built as the country prepares for the football World Cup in 2022.

The lucrative contracts were inked in the presence of the two young leaders -- Macron is 39 and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is 37.

Qatar also signed a letter of intent to buy 490 VBCI armoured vehicles from Nexter, a French government-owned weapons manufacturer, in a potential deal worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), the Elysee said.

- Regional tensions -

The military contracts come at a time of heightened tensions in the Gulf, where a Saudi-led boycott of Qatar is in its sixth month.

Since June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have diplomatically isolated Qatar, accusing the emirate of supporting Islamist extremists and of being too close to Shiite Iran, Riyadh's arch-rival.

The four countries also cut off all air and sea links to Qatar and closed the only land terminal for the tiny peninsula.

Qatar denies the allegations and has accused the Saudi-led bloc of aiming to incite regime change in Doha.

Speaking about the crisis at a later joint press conference with Macron, Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's calls for a negotiated settlement.

"Qatar's sovereignty is above all considerations. We want to resolve the rift but not at the expense of our sovereignty and dignity," he said.

"If the brothers want to resolve the dispute, we are ready," he said. "Any solution should be founded on a clear basis acceptable by all and the non-interference in the sovereignty of others."

The French president, who had flown to Doha from Algeria, urged a diplomatic solution through regional mediator Kuwait.

"I reiterated to the emir France's support for Kuwait's mediation efforts and my wish for a quick solution," Macron told reporters.

The prospects, however remain increasingly remote.

A Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait this week ended a day early after the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain failed to attend.

Macron also urged all countries, including France, to give "a very clear commitment" to do more on terror financing.

He added that Iraq would announce its total "liberation" from the grip of the Islamic State jihadist group by the end of December.

Thursday's defence deals are the latest in a growing list signed by Qatar since the Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted. It has also struck deals with the US, Italy and Britain.

A 2015 deal between Qatar and France for 24 Rafale fighter jets was worth 6.3 billion euros ($7.4 billion).

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker said in a statement that the Airbus deal would "answer our need for growth and additional capacity".

dh/dr

DASSAULT AVIATION

AEROSPACE
Saab contracts with Armscor for Gripen weapons support
 Washington (UPI) Dec 1, 2017
 Saab Defense has received a support services contract from Armscor of South Africa for Gripen fighters flown by the South African air force. The contract, announced by Saab on Friday, runs from November of this year until February of 2020 and carries a value of about $24.6 million. South Africa has flown Saab's Gripen fighter since 2008. "Signing this contract further rein ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
China pushed global patent filings to record high in 2016: UN

 Virtual fur flies as 'CryptoKitties' collar blockchain

 Building for a future in space: An interview with Dava Newman and Gui Trotti

 Space Farms: 'Mark Watney in The Martian Was Right to Add Poop to the Soil'
AEROSPACE
ISRO eyes one rocket launch a month in 2018

 Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

 Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Mechanisms are critical to all space vehicles
AEROSPACE
Opportunity Greets Winter Solstice

 NASA builds its next Mars rover mission

 Scientists developed a new sensor for future missions to the Moon and Mars

 Earthworms can reproduce in Mars-like soil
AEROSPACE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
AEROSPACE
Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster

 Going green to the Red Planet

 Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief
AEROSPACE
ORNL-designed algorithm leverages Titan to create high-performing deep neural networks

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 First step toward practical application of holographic memory with magnetic assist

 Virtual reality users must learn to use what they see
AEROSPACE
Scallops have 200 eyes, which function like a telescope: study

 Texas A and M-Galveston team finds cave organisms living off methane gas

 Exoplanet Has Smothering Stratosphere Without Water

 Scientists study Earth's earliest life forms in Nevada hot spring
AEROSPACE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement