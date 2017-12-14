Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ICE WORLD
Putin says Arctic exploration a priority for Russia
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 14, 2017


President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he regards Arctic exploration a priority for Russia, but added it should also respect nature.

Speaking at his annual end of year conference on Thursday, Putin stressed the importance of the Arctic for Russia and called it a main source for the country's mineral riches.

"The industrial exploration of the Arctic, including the extraction of diverse raw materials is extremely important," Putin said.

Russia has opened a string of military and scientific bases in the Arctic in recent years, with interest in the region growing as rising temperatures open up shipping routes and make hitherto inaccessible mineral resources easier to exploit.

Moscow is betting on increased shipping through its Arctic waters linking Asia to Europe.

Exploration should take place with "care for (local) nature," he said.

Putin said he considered the Arctic an inseparable part of Russian territory.

Canada, Russia, Norway, the United States and Denmark -- five nations with Arctic coastlines -- have been involved in territorial disputes over oil, gas and mineral reserves in the Arctic.

In 2015 Russia filed a claim in the United Nations over a vast swathe of the Arctic, including the North Pole.

In November, the Russian defence ministry said it had discovered eleven islands in the Arctic in the last five years, reinforcing its 2015 claim in the disputed region.

ICE WORLD
Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report
 Miami (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
 A rapidly warming Arctic, where temperatures are rising twice as fast as the rest of the planet, is the "new normal," and the melting ice is triggering environmental changes that will affect the whole world, warned a global scientific report Tuesday. The Arctic is going through "an unprecedented transition in human history," that will accelerate sea level rise and boost the frequency of extr ... read more
Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Tech titans ramp up tools to win over children

 Spaceships and Politics: Sputnik Talks to Cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev

 Aerospace and Mitchell Institute release new report on policy needs for space operations

 UAE launches programme to send astronauts into space
ICE WORLD
Nozzle Assemblies Complete for Exploration Mission-1 Solid Rocket Boosters

 Rocket Lab to launch rocket from New Zealand

 SpaceX's Elon Musk to launch his own car into deep space

 ISRO eyes one rocket launch a month in 2018
ICE WORLD
Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space

 EU exempts fuel for ExoMars mission from Russian sanctions

 NASA's oldest Mars rover survives another harsh winter

 Mars Rover Team's Tilted Winter Strategy Works
ICE WORLD
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
ICE WORLD
mu Space becomes first Thai startup to acquire satellite license

 Regulation and compliance for nontraditional space missions

 Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster
ICE WORLD
Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Nature's toughest substances decoded

 Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics
ICE WORLD
Two Super-Earths around red dwarf K2-18

 U of T researcher finds Earth-like conditions in little-known exoplanet - and discovers a new planet

 A New Spin to Solving Mystery of Stellar Companions

 The CHEOPS scientific instrument is complete
ICE WORLD
New Horizons Corrects Its Course in the Kuiper Belt

 Wrapping up 2017 one year out from MU69

 Jupiter Blues

 Research bolsters possibility of plate tectonics on Europa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement