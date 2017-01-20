Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
OUTER PLANETS
Pluto Global Color Map
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jan 20, 2017


Image courtesy NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI. For a larger version of this image please go here.

This new, detailed global mosaic color map of Pluto is based on a series of three color filter images obtained by the Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera aboard New Horizons during the NASA spacecraft's close flyby of Pluto in July 2015.

The mosaic shows how Pluto's large-scale color patterns extend beyond the hemisphere facing New Horizons at closest approach, which were imaged at the highest resolution.

North is up; Pluto's equator roughly bisects the band of dark red terrains running across the lower third of the map. Pluto's giant, informally named Sputnik Planitia glacier - the left half of Pluto's signature "heart" feature - is at the center of this map.


