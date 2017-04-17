Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AEROSPACE
One killed in US military helicopter crash in Maryland
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 17, 2017


Beechcraft contracted for T-6 program support
Washington (UPI) Apr 17, 2017 - Beechcraft Defense received a $60.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System.

The program is associated with the procurement of T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft, a platform used to train Air Force and U.S. Navy pilots. Services will include program management, engineering, sustainment, deficiency reporting, and maintenance.

The company will also provide diminishing manufacturing sources, technical manual updates, data management and mechanical structural integrity efforts.

Beechcraft will perform the services at its facility in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to complete its tasks by the end of April 2021.

The enterprise received $9.2 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the contracting award. The project will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The T-6 Texan II is a single-engine, two seat aircraft initially produced by Raytheon Aircraft. It is based on the civilian aircraft Pilatus PC-9 Mk II. The unarmed plane is capable of flying at 320 miles per hour at a range of 900 nautical miles.

A crewmember was killed and two others injured when a US Army helicopter crashed at a golf course in the US state of Maryland on Monday, officials said.

The UH-60 Blackhawk was conducting a routine training flight when it crashed onto the golf course in St Mary's County in southern Maryland outside Washington.

The military initially described the incident as a "hard landing" but photos posted on social media showed the aircraft had been totally destroyed.

Three crew members were on board. Of the two injured crew members, one was in serious condition and one in critical condition, the Army said in a statement.

The Blackhawk was from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Navy lifting ban on T-45 pilot trainer flights
Washington (UPI) Apr 17, 2017 - The U.S. Navy ban on T-45 pilot training flights is being lifted Monday but with a new altitude restriction in place, the Navy announced.

The pilot trainer will now fly below 10,000 feet to avoid the use of the aircraft's On Board Oxygen Generator System as authorities continue to investigate the causes of physiological episodes experienced in the cockpit by aircrew.

Air crew will also wear a modified mask that circumvents the OBOGS system.

"After briefings and discussions with our aircrew, their training wing leadership, the engineers, and aeromedical experts, we have identified a way forward to resume flight operations safely by limiting the maximum cabin altitude to below 10,000 feet in order be able to operate without using the OBOGS system," Naval Air Forces Commander Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker said in a press release. "We will be able to complete 75 percent of the syllabus flights with the modified masks while we continue the important engineering testing and analysis at PAX River [Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.] to identify the root cause of the problem.

"This will remain our top safety priority until we fully understand all causal factors and have identified a solution that will further reduce the risks to our aircrew."

Training flights using the T-45C from Naval Air Stations in Florida and Mississippi were canceled late last month amid reports from instructor-pilots on incidents of physiological problems while in the cockpit. A pause on operation was later imposed for a minimum of a week.

The Navy said instructor pilots will now initially conduct warm-up flights, after which they will brief the remaining pilots and students in their squadron on using the modified equipment.

The Navy is working with outside agencies, NAVAIR, flight surgeons, physiologists and toxicologists as it attempts to find the main cause of the physiological problems reported.

AEROSPACE
U.S. F-35s to make first operational deployment in Europe
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017
 U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft will soon head to Europe to perform military exercises, marking the plane's first operational deployment. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday, the Pentagon revealed the Air Force will participate in training events alongside NATO and other U.S. forces to support the European Reassurance initiative. U.S. an ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
You Say Tomato, I Say Tomatosphere: ISS Science to the Classroom

 NASA Invests in 22 Visionary Exploration Concepts

 No Roscosmos plans to send space tourists to ISS before 2020

 US, Russian Astronauts Prepare for April Crew Swap on Space Station
AEROSPACE
Dream Chaser to use Europe's next-generation docking system

 Europe's largest sounding rocket launched from Esrange

 Bezos sells $1 bn in Amazon stock yearly to pay for rocket firm

 US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US
AEROSPACE
Chile desert combed for clues to life on Mars

 Russia critcal to ExoMars Project says Italian Space Agency Head

 New MAVEN findings reveal how Mars' atmosphere was lost to space

 Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight
AEROSPACE
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
AEROSPACE
Ukraine in talks with ESA to become member

 BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science

 Mitsubishi Electric to Build New Satellite Production Facility

 Horizon 2020 European funded DEMOCRITOS project concludes work with some key outcomes
AEROSPACE
Despite EU fines, Greece struggling to promote recycling

 New method for 3-D printing extraterrestrial materials

 Ultra-thin multilayer film for next-generation data storage and processing

 USC Viterbi researchers develop new class of optoelectronic materials
AEROSPACE
Distantly related fish find same evolutionary solution to dark water

 'Body awareness' offers further proof of elephant intelligence

 'Smart' cephalopods trade off genome evolution for prolific RNA editing

 Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride
AEROSPACE
When Jovian Light and Dark Collide

 Neptune's journey during early planet formation was 'smooth and calm'

 Hubble takes close-up portrait of Jupiter

 Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement