Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRON AND ICE
Oldest buckthorn fossilized flowers found in Argentina
 by Staff Writers
 Ithaca NY (SPX) May 15, 2017


Two fossilized flowers next to each were discovered in shales of the Salamanca Formation in Chubut Province, Patagonia, Argentina. Credit: Nathan Jud, Cornell University

Around 66 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period, a giant asteroid crashed into the present-day Gulf of Mexico, leading to the extinction of the non-avian dinosaurs. How plants were affected is less understood, but fossil records show that ferns were the first plants to recover many thousands of years afterward.

Now, a team including Cornell researchers reports the discovery of the first fossilized flowers from South America, and perhaps the entire Southern Hemisphere, following the extinction event. The fossils date back to the early Paleocene epoch, less than one million years after the asteroid struck. They were discovered in shales of the Salamanca Formation in Chubut Province, Patagonia, Argentina.

The researchers identified the fossilized flowers as belonging to the buckthorn family (Rhamnaceae). Today, the family is found worldwide.

The study was published May 10 in the online journal PLOS One. "The fossilized flowers provide a new window into the earliest Paleocene communities in South America, and they are giving us the opportunity to compare the response to the extinction event on different continents," said Nathan Jud, the paper's first author and a postdoctoral researcher in Maria Gandolfo's lab, a senior research associate at the L.H. Bailey Hortorium and a co-author of the paper.

The finding also helps resolve an ongoing debate in the field of paleobotany on the origin of the Rhamnaceae plant family. Scientists have argued about whether early buckthorns originated in an ancient supercontinent called Gondwana, which later split and includes most of the Southern Hemisphere landmasses today; or whether the family originated in another supercontinent called Laurasia that accounts for most of today's Northern Hemisphere landmasses.

"This, and a handful of other recently-discovered fossils from the Southern Hemisphere, supports a Gondwanan origin for Rhamnaceae in spite of the relative scarcity of fossils in the Southern Hemisphere relative to the Northern Hemisphere," Jud said.

Fossils found in Colombia and Southern Mexico offer evidence that plants from the Rhamnaceae family first appeared in the Late Cretaceous epoch shortly before the extinction event, Jud said.

Though there was likely some extinction when the asteroid struck, especially near the crater where everything was destroyed by impact-generated wildfires, he added.

One scenario is that Rhamnaceae first appeared in the tropics of Gondwana, but survived the extinction in Patagonia, and then spread from there after the extinction event as plants re-colonized the most affected areas, Jud said.

The Salamanca Formation is among the most precisely-dated sites from that era in the world. The age of the fossils was corroborated by radiometric dating (using radioactive isotopes), the global paleomagnetic sequence (signatures of reversals of Earth's magnetic field found in the samples), and fossil correlations (age of other fossils).

"These are the only flowers of Danian age [an age that accounts for about 5 million years following the extinction event] for which we have good age control," said Jud. Researchers have discovered other fossilized flowers in India and China from around the Danian age, but their dates are not as precise, he said.

To determine that the fossilized flowers from Argentina belonged to the Rhamnaceae family, the authors noticed that the organization of the petals and stamens in the fossil is found in Rhamnaceae and a few other families. They found examples of 10 of the 11 living Rhamnaceae tribes in the L.H. Bailey Hortorium Herbarium at Cornell University, which then were compared with morphological features in the fossil flowers to identify them.

IRON AND ICE
Falkland Islands basin shows signs of being among world's largest craters
 New York NY (SPX) May 08, 2017
 A basin in the Falkland Islands exhibits traits of a large impact crater, according to a new analysis by a team of scientists. The structure measures approximately 250 kilometers, or more than 150 miles, in diameter and is described in the latest issue of the journal Terra Nova. "If the Falklands basin is really an impact crater, and it has some of the most telling features, then it is one ... read more
Related Links
 Cornell University
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Six-legged livestock - sustainable food production

 External commercial ISS platform starts second mission

 NASA Receives Proposals for Future Solar System Mission

 'Road to Nowhere': Retired Cosmonaut Reveals How It Feels to Walk in Space
IRON AND ICE
First Contract under Booster Propulsion Technology Maturation BAA Complete

 GSLV Successfully Launches South Asia Satellite

 ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-9 'SAARC' South Asian Communication Satellite

 Reaction Engines begins construction of UK rocket engine test facility
IRON AND ICE
Seasonal Flows in Valles Marineris

 NASA Rover Curiosity Samples Active Linear Dune on Mars

 Is Anything Tough Enough to Survive on Mars

 Japan aims to uncover how moons of Mars formed
IRON AND ICE
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity

 China's cargo spacecraft completes in-orbit refueling

 China courts international coalition set up to promote space cooperation
IRON AND ICE
Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness

 Blue Sky Network Targets Key Markets For Iridium SATCOM Solutions

 How Outsourcing Your Satellite Related Services Saves You Time and Money
IRON AND ICE
A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier

 Inverse designing spontaneously self-assembling materials

 Scientists create hologram that changes images as it is stretched
IRON AND ICE
Oldest evidence of life on land found in 3.48-billion-year-old Australian rocks

 Bacteria living in marine sponge produce toxic compounds found in man-made products

 Taking the pulse of an ocean world

 When a brown dwarf is actually a planetary mass object
IRON AND ICE
Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

 The PI's Perspective: No Sleeping Back on Earth!

 ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system

 Nap Time for New Horizons



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement