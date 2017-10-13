Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ocean clams, worms release surprisingly large amounts of greenhouse gas
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 13, 2017


Scientists have measured the amounts of greenhouse gas released by worms and clams in the Baltic Sea and the results are surprising.

Researchers estimate polychaetes and bivalves account for 10 percent of the Baltic Sea's methane emissions -- roughly the amount of methane released by 20,000 dairy cows.

Though not as ubiquitous as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, methane's heat-trapping greenhouse effect is 28 times more potent than that of CO2.

Policy makers around the world have considered encouraging the farming of bivalves in the ocean as a way to meet the world's growing demand for protein and to ease pressure on fishing stocks. But the latest findings -- published this week in the journal Scientific Reports -- suggest policy makers take a closer look at the impacts of such decisions on greenhouse gas emissions.

"What is puzzling is that the Baltic Sea makes up only about 0.1 percent of Earth's oceans, implying that globally, apparently harmless bivalve animals at the bottom of the world's oceans may in fact be contributing ridiculous amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere that is unaccounted for," Ernest Chi Fru, a researcher at Cardiff University in Wales, said in a news release.

Researchers measured trace gas, isotopes and molecules in ocean sediments, some samples containing worms and clams and others devoid of microfauna. Their analysis showed the polychaetes and bivalves were responsible for an eight-fold increase in methane emissions.

Scientists believe the methane released by worms and bivalves is a byproduct of their digestive process.

"It sounds funny but small animals in the seafloor may act like cows in a stable, both groups being important contributors of methane due to the bacteria in their gut," said lead author Stefano Bonaglia, a researcher at Stockholm University. "These small yet very abundant animals may play an important, but so far neglected, role in regulating the emissions of greenhouse gases in the sea."

EARTH OBSERVATION
Dust devils contribute large amount of particulate matter to atmospheres of Earth, Mars
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2017
 New research suggests the particles lifted into the air by dust devils, tornado-like whirlwinds found on Earth and Mars, can remain suspended in the atmosphere for long periods of time. The findings, detailed in the journal Astrobiology, could help scientists better understand weather and atmospheric phenomena on Earth and Mars. Planetary scientists have long observed dust devils ... read more
Related Links
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA May Extend BEAM's Time on the International Space Station

 USNO Astronomers Measure New Distances To Nearby Stars

 OECD calls for tourism to be more sustainable

 Alaska antenna to improve NASA's space communications system
EARTH OBSERVATION
Arianespace to launch COSMO-SkyMed satellites manufactured by Thales

 New Zealand opens first rocket launch site

 Arianespace signs contract for 10 Vega and Vega C launchers

 Launch Vehicle and Missile Ascent Trajectories
EARTH OBSERVATION
Another Chance to Put Your Name on Mars

 Lockheed Martin Reveals New Details to its Mars Base Camp Vision

 Fresh Look at Old Data Yields Surprise Near Martian Equator

 Methane belches kept water flowing on ancient Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
EARTH OBSERVATION
GomSpace and Luxembourg to develop space activities in the Grand Duchy

 Private companies are launching a new space race

 L-Band Satellite Operators Need To Reposition

 Spacepath Communications Acquires Tango Wave
EARTH OBSERVATION
Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset

 Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 New test opens path for better 2-D catalysts
EARTH OBSERVATION
MATISSE to Shed Light on the Formation of Earth and Planets

 Glenn Tests Thruster Bound for Metal World

 Searching for Distant Worlds With a Flying Telescope

 Scientists propose new concept of terrestrial planet formation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA

 Pluto features given first official names



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement