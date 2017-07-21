Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SPACE TRAVEL
OECD calls for tourism to be more sustainable
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Oct 3, 2017


The OECD on Tuesday called on governmentsto rethink their tourism policies to make growth in the key sector more "ecologically sustainable and socially inclusive."

Tourism was one of the largest and fastest growing sectors in the world economy, and its potential remained very strong, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a statement.

In the 35 OECD countries, tourism contributed on average 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), 5.9 percent of employment and 21.3 percent of service exports, the OECD calculated.

Addressing a two-day high-level meeting of ministers, government officials and industry representatives in Paris, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said tourism was "a bright spot in a still sluggish global economy but the sector faces considerable challenges."

In certain heavily-visited areas, for example, tourism had faced a backlash in public opinion due to its impact on the local population, culture and environment, Gurria said.

"Rethinking the tourism model involves improving the tourist's experience, better managing the impacts of tourism, and encouraging positive spillover effects on the wider economy," the OECD statement said.

"Tourism policy should ensure that it contributes to economic growth that is shared broadly across society and improves the well-being of citizens."

According to the OECD, tourism could also serve as a tool to help protect natural areas, and had the potential to make "a major contribution" to the 2030 UN sustainable development agenda "by working to achieve more resource-efficient consumption and production patterns."

Space Tourist From Asian Country to Travel to ISS in 2019
 Zhukovskiy (Sputnik) Jul 21, 2017
 A yet unidentified space tourist from an Asian country will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) as a member of the crew in 2019, Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia Director General Vladimir Solntsev said Tuesday. "The new space tourist, who is set to travel to the ISS in 2019, is being trained already. He is a national of one of the Asian countries," Solntsev ... read more
