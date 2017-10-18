Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRON AND ICE
Number of Undiscovered Near-Earth Asteroids Revised Downward
 by Staff Writers
 Provo, UT (SPX) Oct 18, 2017


file image for illustration purposes only

Fewer large near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) remain to be discovered than astronomers thought, according to a new analysis by planetary scientist Alan W. Harris of MoreData! in La Canada, California. Harris is presenting his results this week at the 49th annual meeting of the American Astronomical Society's Division for Planetary Sciences in Provo, Utah.

Observers have been cataloging potentially hazardous asteroids for decades. Based on the number of finds, the area of sky explored, and the limiting brightness our telescopes and cameras can reach, researchers can estimate what fraction of the NEA population has been detected so far and how many more objects lurk undiscovered. Harris has published numerous such estimates over the years.

Recently he realized that his estimates have been plagued by a seemingly innocuous but nonetheless consequential round-off error. Once corrected, the estimated number of large (diameter > 1 kilometer) NEAs remaining to be discovered decreases from more than 100 to less than 40.

The population ("size-frequency distribution") of NEAs is usually given in terms of number versus brightness, since most discovery surveys operate in visible (reflected) light. Brightness isn't a reliable proxy for size, though, because asteroid surfaces don't all have the same albedo, or reflectivity. NEA brightnesses are expressed in units of absolute magnitude H, with lower numbers indicating brighter objects.

IAU Minor Planet Center - the world's clearinghouse for asteroid measurements - rounds off reported values of H to the nearest 0.1 magnitude. While this is mostly unimportant, amounting to a reduction in the estimated NEA population N( In a 2015 study, Harris and Italian astronomer Germano D'Abramo estimated that there exist 990 NEAs brighter than H = 17.75, which is considered equivalent on average to a diameter D = 1 km. After correcting for the round-off problem, that estimate decreases to 921 +/- 20, consistent with a recent estimate by Pasquale Tricarico (Planetary Science Institute), who used similar data but a different computational approach.

We know how many NEAs of H < 17.75 have been discovered: 884 according to the latest tally by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The previous population estimate of 990 implied 89% completion and 106 yet to be found. The new estimate of 921 implies 96% completion and only 37 left to be found, almost three times fewer.

The recent NEOWISE survey, which more directly measured NEA diameters from their thermal infrared emission, opens up the possibility to transform the population estimate from brightness units, N(D). The transformation method resembles a game of Sudoku, but the rules are different. We can make a table, nine columns wide like Sudoku, with each column representing a range of albedos, for example 0.0703 to 0.1114, and vertically with 25 rows, each row representing a range of diameter, for example from 0.794 to 1.000 km.

These bin sizes are chosen so that each range in diameter or albedo corresponds to 0.5 magnitude in brightness H. With this arrangement a diagonal sum across the boxes follows a constant value of H, and this sum should equal the known n(H) for that value of H. Horizontally, the sum of the boxes across represent the desired number n(D), and the best solution in each box needs to follow the albedo distribution defined by NEOWISE.

Unfortunately the solution depends rather strongly on the albedo distribution, so if one chooses the distribution for all NEAs, or just "Earth-crossing asteroids" that actually have any probability of impacting, or just big ones, or only small ones, one can get quite different answers.

Harris solved the "Sudoku" puzzle for a variety of reasonable albedo distributions and derived estimates of N(D > 1 km) ranging from about 750 to 900. The good news is that this seemingly large uncertainty in the total number does not much affect the completion fraction of 96%. So the number of large (D > 1 km) NEAs yet to be discovered is still limited to around 30 to 40.

IRON AND ICE
Asteroid Tracking Network Observes Close Approach
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 16, 2017
 On Oct. 12 EDT (Oct. 11 PDT), a small asteroid designated 2012 TC4 will safely pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 26,000 miles (42,000 kilometers). This is a little over one tenth the distance to the Moon and just above the orbital altitude of communications satellites. This encounter with TC4 is being used by asteroid trackers around the world to test their ability to operate as a coo ... read more
Related Links
 49th Meeting of the AAS Division for Planetary Sciences
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 Roscosmos: International Space Exploration to Continue Despite Geopolitical Situation

 US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station

 NASA May Extend BEAM's Time on the International Space Station
IRON AND ICE
First Four Space Launch System Flight Engines Ready To Rumble

 SpaceX launches, lands recycled rocket

 Russia May Adjust Space Program to Construct Super-Heavy Carrier Rocket

 Angola's First Satellite to Be Launched From Baikonur Spaceport Dec. 7
IRON AND ICE
What NASA's simulated missions tell us about the need for Martian law

 Mimetic Martian water is highly pressurized, experiments show

 Debate over Mars exploration strategy heats up in astrobiology journal

 Opportunity Feeling the Chemistry
IRON AND ICE
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
IRON AND ICE
Turkey, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in the Field of Space Technologies

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

 Lockheed Martin Completes First Flexible Solar Array for LM 2100 Satellite

 GomSpace and Luxembourg to develop space activities in the Grand Duchy
IRON AND ICE
Space radiation won't stop NASA's human exploration

 Saab upgrading Norwegian radars under NATO contract

 Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset
IRON AND ICE
Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

 A star that devoured its own planets

 Giant Exoplanet Hunters: Look for Debris Disks

 Are Self-Replicating Starships Practical
IRON AND ICE
Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement