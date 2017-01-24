Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MERCURY RISING
Nuclear winter with iron snow discovered on Mercury
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 24, 2017


Mercury's magnetic field is almost 100 times weaker that the Earth's, but it still exists, because the planet's core is still liquid and thus can generate sufficient heat.

Mercury, the smallest and innermost planet in the Solar System has its own magnetic field like the Earth, scientist revealed. Previously it was thought that that Mercury's magnetic field was long gone as the planet's core had frozen because of its small size. The latest studies showed that though Mercury has a magnetic field, it is 100 times weaker than the Earth's, which means that the planet is constantly bombarded by radioactive solar wind particles, and its fading magnetic field is maintained by iron snow and sulfur volcanos.

If the Earth's magnetic field weakens as its core cools as well, the same horrible future might be destined for our planet. NASA spacecraft Mariner 10 and MESSENGER (MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging) have shed some light on the mysterious planet. Sputnik offers a brief outline of how the planet developed its own magnetic field.

Why the Earth needs a magnetic field
 A powerful magnetic source is needed for a celestial body to generate its own magnetic field, known as dynamo mechanism. In the case of the Earth, the magnetic field is induced and constantly maintained by the convection of liquid iron in the outer core.

The magnetic field extends from the Earth's interior into space, where it meets solar wind, a stream of charged particles emanating from the Sun. The Earth's magnetic field is able to deflect most solar wind. Otherwise charged particles would strip away the ozone layer protecting the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

What makes Mercury different
 Mercury is much smaller than the Earth, so the origin of its magnetic field is even more complicated. Mercury's magnetic field was first discovered in 1974 by space probe Mariner 10. Before discovery it was thought that because of its small size the planet had already cooled over the years, and thus lost its dynamo and magnetic field.

Mercury's magnetic field is almost 100 times weaker that the Earth's, but it still exists, because the planet's core is still liquid and thus can generate sufficient heat.

Iron snowfalls on sulfur beaches
 Theories about Mercury's magnetic field have primarily been based on dynamo theory and this was verified when MESSENGER studied the planet.

Scientists noted that Mercury's magnetic field can be extremely "leaky," as MESSENGER encountered magnetic "tornadoes" caused by numerous "voids" in the planet's magnetic field allowing streams of deadly radioactive particles to bombard the planet's surface.

At the same time, the structure of Mercury is unclear as well. The dynamo effect confirms that the planet's core is liquid. For terrestrial planets their cores consist mainly of iron and sulfur, and the greater the sulfur content the lower the core's melting point. Mecury's core has high sulfur content and so it can produce a magnetic field, even though its temperature is no longer as high as it was.

The dynamo effect on Mecury is most probably caused by high pressure on the planet's core. This creates iron "snow" on the surface and when the liquid mixture of iron and sulfur rises from the core to it generates the dynamo effect on Mercury. New Horizons

Research published in 2007 suggests that Mercury has a molten core estimated up to 55% of its volume (for Earth this proportion is 17%), surrounded by a 500-700 km mantle. Based on data from the Mariner 10 mission and Earth-based observations, one distinctive feature of Mercury's surface is numerous narrow ridges, extending up to several hundred kilometers in length. These are thought to have been formed when the core and mantle cooled and contracted at a time when the crust had already solidified.

In 2018, Japan and the EU plan to launch another mission to Mercury, which will reach its destination by 2025.

Mercury's magnetic field is of great interest for science, first of all, because it will allow scientists to explain the mechanisms behind the Earth's vital magnetic field, which has not been thoroughly studied yet, and understand if the same conditions can threaten our planet. Earth's magnetic field is weakening, according recent research, including data collected by a European Space Agency (ESA) satellite array called Swarm in 2014.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 MESSENGER at APL
 News Flash at Mercury
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MERCURY RISING
Great valley found on Mercury
 Laruel MD (SPX) Nov 21, 2016
 Scientists have discovered a new large valley on Mercury that may be the first evidence of buckling of the planet's outer silicate shell in response to global contraction. The researchers discovered the valley using a new high-resolution topographic map of part of Mercury's southern hemisphere created by stereo images from NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft. The findings were reported in a new study pu ... read more

MERCURY RISING
NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017

 French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
MERCURY RISING
When One launch is not enough: SpaceX Return To Flight

 Airbus Safran Launchers in 2016: we keep our promises

 2017 Rocket Campaign Begins in Alaska

 India Defers Much-Awaited Heaviest Rocket Launch
MERCURY RISING
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft

 Microbes could survive thin air of Mars

 Mars rover Opportunity takes a drive up a steep slope

 Mars Rover Curiosity Examines Possible Mud Cracks
MERCURY RISING
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
MERCURY RISING
Shaping the Future: Aerospace Works to Ensure an Informed Space Policy

 Iridium-1 NEXT Launched on a Falcon 9

 Russia-China Joint Space Studies Center May Be Created in Southeastern Russia

 EchoStar 19 positioned in orbital slot
MERCURY RISING
Explaining how 2-D materials break at the atomic level

 China's quantum communication satellite delivered for use

 First European-built all-electric satellite EUTELSAT 172B getting ready to fly

 The power of attraction
MERCURY RISING
SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System
MERCURY RISING
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement