TECH SPACE
Norway joins US Strategic Command space data sharing program
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017


The U.S. Strategic Command is to share space situational services and data with Norwegian government agencies under a memorandum of understanding.

The memo was signed earlier this week by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier, USSTRATCOM director of plans and policy, and Royal Norwegian Air Force Col. Stig Nilsson, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense head of the space program,

Officials of Norway's Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Research and Innovation Department signed the agreement in Oslo last month.

The U.S. Air Force said the agreement enhances awareness within the space domain and increases the safety of spaceflight operations.

"Maintaining freedom of navigation as an international norm is best approached via coalitions formed through an intersection of interests," Crosier said. "Space situational agreements are a prime example of this, helping to strengthen our alliances while at the same time increasing our resiliency."

Norway is now the 13th nation to sign a space data-sharing agreement with USSTRATCOM. Others are Britain, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Spain, Germany, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Belgium.

More than 60 commercial satellite owners, operators and launch companies also participate in the U.S. space data sharing program.

The beginning of the end of order
 Konstanz, Germany (SPX) Mar 31, 2017
 Nowadays we communicate via radio signals and send electrical pulses through long cables. This could change soon, however: Scientists have been working intensely on developing methods for quantum information transfer. This would enable tap-proof data transfer or, one day, even the linking of quantum computers. Quantum information transfer requires reliable information transfer from one qua ... read more
